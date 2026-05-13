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Press Releases

Vast Therapeutics to Present Phase 1 Data on First-in-Class Nitric Oxide Therapy ALX1 at the American Thoracic Society 2026 International Conference

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vast Therapeutics, a clinical-stage life science company developing nitric oxide-based medicines for serious lung diseases, will present a late-breaking poster presentation demonstrating safety and pharmacokinetic data from the Phase 1 study of its inhaled drug candidate ALX1 at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference. ALX1 contains a first-in-class, small molecule nitric oxide prodrug designed to provide dual-action anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial activity without dose-associated toxicities. ATS 2026 will take place in Orlando, Florida from May 15-20.



Vast Therapeutics’ Chief Medical Officer Paul Bruinenberg, MD, MBA, and Chief Executive Officer Nate Stasko, PhD, will be available to discuss the company’s novel NO delivery technology.

Poster Presentation Details

Session: B29 – The Latest in Airway Symptoms and Disease
Poster Title: Inhaled ALX1 Safety, Tolerability, and Dose Dependent Pharmacokinetics in Phase 1 Study: A Novel Approach for Targeted Delivery of Nitric Oxide to the Lungs
Lead Presenter: Paul Bruinenberg, MD, MBA, Vast Therapeutics
Poster Number: 925
Presentation Date and Time: Monday, May 18, 9:15 am - 11:15 am ET
Location: W414AB (Level IV, OCCC West Concourse)

For more information about Vast and ALX1, visit the company’s website.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Maggie Turano, ICR Healthcare
Maggie.Turano@ICRHealthcare.com
332-242-4318

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