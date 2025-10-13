United Therapeutics to Feature Clinical Data at the CHEST 2025 Annual Meeting

SILVER SPRING, Md., & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, today announced two presentations at the upcoming CHEST 2025 Annual Meeting hosted by the American College of Chest Physicians taking place October 19-22, 2025, in Chicago. In addition, United Therapeutics will sponsor and host several events including the PHinding Pulmonary Hypertension: Exploring Best Practices in PH-ILD Detection and Management dinner symposium and the Women in Chest Medicine Annual Luncheon.

“CHEST is a powerful platform for United Therapeutics and the pulmonary hypertension community to connect, share new developments, and elevate patient care,” said Andrew Nelsen, PharmD, VP of Global Medical Affairs. “We’re excited to sponsor the ‘PHinding Pulmonary Hypertension’ symposium and showcase rapid-fire presentations, including real-world data on earlier inhaled treprostinil use and its impact on hospitalization rates, plus new insights from the PHINDER study to refine screening for PH-ILD.”

Oral Presentations include:

Rapid fire original investigation presentation, Tuesday, October 21, 10:44 a.m. to 10:48 a.m. CDT: Rapid Area 4D/4075 – Echocardiographic Features of Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung: Interim Analysis of the PHINDER Study. Presented by Tejaswini Kulkarni, M.D., MPH, FCCP, University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Rapid fire original investigation presentation, Tuesday, October 21, 2:03 p.m. to 2:07 p.m. CDT: Rapid Area 3D/4073 – Impact of Inhaled Treprostinil Initiation Timing on Hospitalizations in Patients with PH-ILD. Presented by Karim El-Kersh, M.D., University of Arizona.

Sponsored and hosted events include:

The 2025 Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Fellows Breakfast, Saturday, October 18, 6:15 a.m to 7:15 a.m. CDT. This session will be a case-based session addressing the complex disease state of interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension.

The Women in Chest Medicine Annual Luncheon, Monday, October 20, 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CDT.

Cheers and Challenges: Game On! (for APPs), Monday, October 20, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CDT. Join fellow advanced practice providers for an evening of friendly competition and connection.

PHinding Pulmonary Hypertension: Exploring Best Practices in PH-ILD Detection and Management, Monday, October 20, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CDT.

