SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Moderna Claims Early Victory for Cancer Antigen in Melanoma

October 13, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Stand out from the crowd and different creative idea concepts , Longest light ladder glowing and aiming high to goal target among other short ladders on green background with shadows . 3D rendering.

Stand out from the crowd and different creative idea concepts , Longest light ladder glowing and aiming high to goal target among other short ladders on green background with shadows . 3D rendering.

iStock, masterzphotois

Moderna’s mRNA-4359, when used with Keytruda, achieves a 24% overall objective response rate in patients with melanoma, with efficacy increasing to 67% in those positive for PD-L1.

Moderna’s investigational cancer antigen therapy mRNA-4359 elicited “promising” treatment response in a Phase I/II melanoma study when used alongside Merck’s Keytruda, according to data presented Sunday at the 2025 meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology.

The combo demonstrated a 24% objective response rate (ORR), Moderna reported. These findings come from an analysis of 29 evaluable patients with melanoma who had undergone at least 1 prior line of checkpoint inhibitor treatment. MRNA-4359 was given in 400-µg or 1,000-µg doses intramuscularly every three weeks, up to 9 times in total.

At the time of readout, Moderna had also recorded a 60% disease control rate; that is, 6 of every 10 treated patients achieved tumor response or reached stable disease after treatment.

The combination of mRNA-4359 and Keytruda appeared to be more effective against PD-L1-positive tumors. In a specific subpopulation of patients—those in whom treatment response was evaluable and at least 1% of whose tumor cells expressed the PD-L1 marker—ORR was 67% and the treatment resulted in antigen-specific T cell responses.

In a statement, Kyle Holen, head of Development, Therapeutics and Oncology at Moderna, conceded that Sunday’s findings were “early,” but called them “unique in the field and incredibly promising for future development options.” In particular, Holen noted the ability of mRNA-4359 to induce a target-specific T cell response, whereas typical checkpoint inhibitors trigger nonspecific activity.

According to Moderna, mRNA-4359 is able to elicit such targeted action because it encodes broad epitopes of PD-L1 and the enzyme IDO1, which help tumor cells evade the immune system. This mechanism of action allows mRNA-4359 to not only specifically target cancer cells expressing these markers, but also rebalance the tumor’s environment to allow immune activity.

“This could enable broader and more durable immune responses” in cases where previous therapies have failed, Holen added. Moderna did not specify future development plans for mRNA-4359 in its press announcement, noting only that the asset is in ongoing Phase I/II testing as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda in patients with advanced solid tumors. This trial has a completion date of February 2032.

Aside from mRNA-4359, Moderna’s cancer push is anchored by mRNA-4157, a personalized cancer vaccine being developed in partnership with Merck. In December 2023, Phase IIb data showed that the asset, when combined with Keytruda, cut the risk of recurrence or death by 49% in patients with high-risk melanoma who had undergone complete resection. This combo regimen is currently in late-stage development, with launch expected in 2027, according to reporting from Bloomberg in March of this year.

Cancer Phase I Phase II Clinical research
Moderna, Inc.
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Drug pricing
AstraZeneca Becomes Second Pharma to Strike DTC Deal With Trump Administration
October 10, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Ferring To Cut 500 Employees as Part of Business Model Shift
October 10, 2025
 · 
70 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
South side and Dome of the US Capitol in Washington DC, United States
BIOSECURE Act
The BIOSECURE Act Is Back, as Congress Tacks New Version On to Broader Defense Bill
October 10, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
External view of Bristol Myers Squibb's office California
Mergers & acquisitions
BMS Makes $1.5B Cell Therapy Play With Orbital Takeover
October 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac