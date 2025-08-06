UB Neurosurgery and Ambulatory Neurosurgery Center (ANSC™) in partnership with NOVA Neuro, Awarded First-of-Its-Kind Grant to Decode Brain Aneurysm Risk Powered by Artificial Intelligence

Groundbreaking global landmark collaboration with The Missy Project (Austin, TX), NOVA Neuro (NY; London), UB Neurosurgery and ANSC™ (Buffalo, NY), and Prima Mente (San Francisco; London) accelerates AI-driven multi-omics brain research to prevent deadly ruptures.

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ANSC--In a historic fusion of cutting-edge, powerful artificial intelligence (AI), neurotechnology, and neuroscience, University at Buffalo Neurosurgery (UBNS) and ANSC™ has been awarded $144,500 grant to launch the world’s first multi-omics research initiative aimed at predicting the risk and rupture potential of intracranial aneurysms (IA) using artificial intelligence.

NOVA Neuro, in partnership with UB Neurosurgery, ANSC™, and Prima Mente – a breakthrough precision multi-comics neuroscience company – has assembled a multidisciplinary team integrating clinical and molecular data using proprietary multimodal models powered by high-performance computing. This model will drive and accelerate predictive modelling developing the world’s first personalized aneurysm rupture risk assessment tool. Leveraging methodologies pioneered by world leaders in AI-driven precision biology and neural modeling, this project represents a new frontier in brain health prediction.

This is the first grant in the world to apply powerful AI to study brain aneurysms by analyzing a wide range of biological data, including genes, proteins, and other molecular information.

“This isn’t just research – it’s a movement to finally answer the question every family member of an aneurysm patient asks: ‘Am I at risk?’” explains Elad I. Levy, MD, MBA, FAANS, FACS, Chair of Neurosurgery at UBNS, ANSC™ Head of Research, Co-PI. “With an AI-driven, data-intensive approach, we hope to unlock the neurogenomics of rupture before it’s too late,” explains Rosalind Lai, MD, FAANS, UBNS Attending, Co-PI.

An estimated 6.5 million Americans (1 in 50), live with an unruptured brain aneurysm. Women are disproportionately affected, and the risk triples when a first-degree relative has had an aneurysm. Brain aneurysm ruptures lead to death in 50% of cases. No diagnostic tools exist to stratify risk using biological data. This project seeks to change that.

The Missy Project was founded by Mary and Enidio Magel after their 12-year-old daughter Marisa “Missy” Magel passed away suddenly while at summer camp. “Missy’s name and legacy lives on through this project, which has the potential to protect countless families from enduring the pain, we did. It’s a promise to her, and a hope for others,” said Mary Magel, Executive Director of The Missy Project and Missy’s mother.

“This incredible grant represents our deepest hope, to spare another family from what the Magel’s endured,” says Aimee C. de Gaetano, PhD (ABD), MPH, RD, Co-Founder NOVA Neuro, ANSC™ Emerging Technologies, Co-PI. “To honor her legacy, our goal is to name the predictive risk model after Missy.”

“For too long, families affected by brain aneurysms have lived in uncertainty, with no clear way to understand their risk to take preventive action. This research is a critical step toward changing that reality,” says Craig Kemper, MD, FAANS, FACS, Neurosurgeon, Sub-PI, Missy Project Medical Advisory Board Member.

This initiative sets a new precedent in how neurological conditions, like intracranial aneurysms, may be predicted. “For the first time, we have the ability to combine biological and clinical signals to model the hidden processes that drive aneurysm rupture,” said Ravi Solanki, CEO of Prima Mente. This collaboration has attracted significant attention from the international scientific community and investors for its bold convergence of AI, precision medicine, and compassionate neuroscience.

About UB Neurosurgery (UBNS) and ANSC™ global leader, pioneer in neurosurgical innovation, first full-service outpatient neurosurgery center, and clinical research leader. www.ubns.com https://atlassurgery.com/

About NOVA Neuro a division of Alts Ventures, advancing neurological conditions, brain health, and patient outcomes through data, discovery, cutting-edge innovation and disruptive technologies. www.novaneuro.care

About Prima Mente precision multi-omics neuroscience company integrating clinical and molecular data using AI and proprietary models. www.primamente.com

About The Missy Project national nonprofit raising awareness, promoting early detection of brain aneurysms. https://themissyproject.org

Media inquiries, partnership requests, contact:

Aimee C. de Gaetano, PhD (ABD), MPH, RD

Co-Founder, NOVA Neuro Inc, division of Alts Ventures

Email: aimee@alts.ventures

Phone: +1 716-868-2143