U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Streamlined Patient Monitoring Requirements and Removal of REMS Programs within Bristol Myers Squibb’s Cell Therapy Labels

Label updates reflect growing body of real-world evidence and regulatory confidence in the safety profile of the class of CD19- and BCMA-directed autologous CAR T cell therapies, reinforcing efforts to increase equitable access

Only about 2 in 10 eligible patients currently receive cell therapy treatment; today’s announcement will reduce unnecessary barriers for patients and providers

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #Abecma--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved label updates for both of its CAR T cell therapies, Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel) for the treatment of large B cell lymphoma (LBCL) and other lymphomas and Abecma® (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) for the treatment of multiple myeloma. These label updates reduce certain patient monitoring requirements and remove the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) programs that had been in place since each product was initially approved.

Despite the transformative potential of cell therapy, only about 2 in 10 eligible patients receive it, due to the confluence of complex logistical and geographic barriers affecting patients and providers. BMS is committed to a long-term goal of expanding access to cell therapy and supports today’s class-wide label updates that will help ease known barriers to treatment and administration while maintaining patient safety.

Across both labels, the FDA has approved the reduction or removal of specific patient monitoring requirements for Breyanzi and Abecma. These prolonged requirements posed burdens on healthcare delivery systems and for certain patients and their care partners, particularly those who live far from certified cell therapy treatment centers. The changes include:

Driving restrictions reduced from 8 weeks to 2 weeks post treatment

Requirement to stay within proximity of a healthcare facility following infusion reduced from 4 weeks to 2 weeks

“CAR T cell therapy is a transformational, potentially life-saving option for patients living with blood cancers, and we are working to challenge current practices, assumptions and barriers that limit access,” said Lynelle B. Hoch, president, Cell Therapy Organization, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Today's FDA-approved label updates reinforce BMS’ continued efforts to collaborate across the healthcare ecosystem, with the ultimate goal of reaching more patients and democratizing access to cell therapy.”

The FDA has also approved removal of the REMS requirement from each product label. A REMS program is often required to help mitigate known or potential risks associated with new drugs or therapies. The FDA has since determined that the established management guidelines and extensive experience of the medical hematology/oncology community are sufficient to diagnose and manage the risks of side effects, including cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurologic toxicities (NTs), without a REMS for the class of CD19- and BCMA-directed autologous CAR T cell therapies. This change is likely to help further accelerate cell therapy into the community center setting.

Together, these label updates reflect the growing body of clinical and real-world evidence underpinning the favorable efficacy and safety profile of CAR T cell therapy. To date, more than 30,000 patients have been treated with a CAR T cell therapy, with recent studies, including an analysis BMS presented earlier this month at the ASCO Annual Meeting, showing that the vast majority of serious adverse events (CRS and NTs) occur within the first two weeks of infusion.

Following this announcement, BMS will work closely with the more than 150 treatment centers currently approved to administer Breyanzi and Abecma to remove the REMS programs. In parallel, BMS is focused on rapidly expanding the geographic footprint of cell therapy, with a renewed effort to add community cancer centers nationwide to administer Breyanzi and Abecma closer to patients, helping further reduce travel time and duration of stay away from home, family and work.

"Living with blood cancer is challenging, but patients and their loved ones still need to maintain jobs, take care of families, and plan for the future,” said Sally Werner, chief executive officer, Cancer Support Community. “Today’s announcement reduces some of the most onerous requirements that may have previously discouraged patients, particularly those who live far from a treatment center, from seeking the potentially transformational effects of cell therapy. We applaud any and all efforts to continue to break down barriers, reduce time burden on patients and caregivers, and increase uptake of this life-saving therapy."

As BMS continues to bring cell therapy to more patients, we are committed to working across the healthcare ecosystem to implement these label updates and continue to design and implement measurable programs to increase uptake and equitable access to cell therapy. For a list of programs and services currently offered to support patients through their BMS cell therapy journey, visit celltherapy360.com.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Unlocking the Full Potential of Cell Therapy

A pioneer in harnessing the immune system to fight cancer and an established leader in cell therapy, Bristol Myers Squibb is uniquely positioned to unlock the full potential of this technology across blood cancers and within new frontiers, including autoimmune disease.

Bristol Myers Squibb is currently the only company with two approved CAR T cell therapies with two distinct targets, available in major markets around the world. Our bold vision for the future is one in which hundreds of thousands of patients can be treated with cell therapy’s transformational potential.

The building blocks to realize this ambition—a promising and differentiated pipeline, extensive translational and clinical data sets, a deep bench of talent, and robust manufacturing capabilities—are in our cells. We are laser-focused on advancing the field of cell therapy toward a true revolution for patients. Learn more about the science behind cell therapy and ongoing progress at Bristol Myers Squibb here.

Breyanzi U.S. FDA-Approved Indications

BREYANZI is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of:

adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma), high-grade B cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma grade 3B, who have: refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy; or refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse after first-line chemoimmunotherapy and are not eligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) due to comorbidities or age; or relapsed or refractory disease after two or more lines of systemic therapy.



Limitations of Use: BREYANZI is not indicated for the treatment of patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma.

adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have received at least 2 prior lines of therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor and a B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received 2 or more prior lines of systemic therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.

Abecma U.S. FDA-Approved Indication

ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel) is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after two or more prior lines of therapy, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

Breyanzi U.S. Important Safety Information

WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME, NEUROLOGIC TOXICITIES, AND SECONDARY HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients receiving BREYANZI. Do not administer BREYANZI to patients with active infection or inflammatory disorders. Treat severe or life-threatening CRS with tocilizumab with or without corticosteroids.

Neurologic toxicities, including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients receiving BREYANZI, including concurrently with CRS, after CRS resolution, or in the absence of CRS. Monitor for neurologic events after treatment with BREYANZI. Provide supportive care and/or corticosteroids as needed.

T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including BREYANZI.

Cytokine Release Syndrome

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, which enrolled a total of 702 patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), CRS occurred in 54% of patients, including ≥ Grade 3 CRS in 3.2% of patients. The median time to onset was 5 days (range: 1 to 63 days). CRS resolved in 98% of patients with a median duration of 5 days (range: 1 to 37 days). One patient had fatal CRS and 5 patients had ongoing CRS at the time of death. The most common manifestations of CRS (≥10%) were fever, hypotension, tachycardia, chills, hypoxia, and headache.

Serious events that may be associated with CRS include cardiac arrhythmias (including atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia), cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, diffuse alveolar damage, renal insufficiency, capillary leak syndrome, hypotension, hypoxia, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis/macrophage activation syndrome (HLH/MAS).

Ensure that 2 doses of tocilizumab are available prior to infusion of BREYANZI.

Neurologic Toxicities

Neurologic toxicities that were fatal or life-threatening, including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. Serious events including cerebral edema and seizures occurred with BREYANZI. Fatal and serious cases of leukoencephalopathy, some attributable to fludarabine, also occurred.

In clinical trials of BREYANZI, CAR T cell-associated neurologic toxicities occurred in 31% of patients, including ≥ Grade 3 cases in 10% of patients. The median time to onset of neurotoxicity was 8 days (range: 1 to 63 days). Neurologic toxicities resolved in 88% of patients with a median duration of 7 days (range: 1 to 119 days). Of patients developing neurotoxicity, 82% also developed CRS.

The most common neurologic toxicities (≥5%) included encephalopathy, tremor, aphasia, headache, dizziness, and delirium.

CRS and Neurologic Toxicities Monitoring

Monitor patients daily for at least 7 days following BREYANZI infusion for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities and assess for other causes of neurological symptoms. Continue to monitor patients for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities for at least 2 weeks after infusion and treat promptly. At the first sign of CRS, institute treatment with supportive care, tocilizumab, or tocilizumab and corticosteroids as indicated. Manage neurologic toxicity with supportive care and/or corticosteroid as needed. Advise patients to avoid driving for at least 2 weeks following infusion. Counsel patients to seek immediate medical attention should signs or symptoms of CRS or neurologic toxicity occur at any time.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of BREYANZI. Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, may be due to dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO).

Serious Infections

Severe infections, including life-threatening or fatal infections, have occurred in patients after BREYANZI infusion. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, infections of any grade occurred in 34% of patients, with Grade 3 or higher infections occurring in 12% of all patients. Grade 3 or higher infections with an unspecified pathogen occurred in 7%, bacterial infections in 3.7%, viral infections in 2%, and fungal infections in 0.7% of patients. One patient who received 4 prior lines of therapy developed a fatal case of John Cunningham (JC) virus progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy 4 months after treatment with BREYANZI. One patient who received 3 prior lines of therapy developed a fatal case of cryptococcal meningoencephalitis 35 days after treatment with BREYANZI.

Febrile neutropenia developed after BREYANZI infusion in 8% of patients. Febrile neutropenia may be concurrent with CRS. In the event of febrile neutropenia, evaluate for infection and manage with broad- spectrum antibiotics, fluids, and other supportive care as medically indicated.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection before and after BREYANZI administration and treat appropriately. Administer prophylactic antimicrobials according to standard institutional guidelines. Avoid administration of BREYANZI in patients with clinically significant, active systemic infections.

Viral reactivation: Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation, in some cases resulting in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death, can occur in patients treated with drugs directed against B cells. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, 35 of 38 patients with a prior history of HBV were treated with concurrent antiviral suppressive therapy. Perform screening for HBV, HCV, and HIV in accordance with clinical guidelines before collection of cells for manufacturing. In patients with prior history of HBV, consider concurrent antiviral suppressive therapy to prevent HBV reactivation per standard guidelines. Perform screening for HBV, HCV, and HIV in accordance with clinical guidelines before collection of cells for manufacturing. In patients with prior history of HBV, consider concurrent antiviral suppressive therapy to prevent HBV reactivation per standard guidelines.

Prolonged Cytopenias

Patients may exhibit cytopenias not resolved for several weeks following lymphodepleting chemotherapy and BREYANZI infusion. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, Grade 3 or higher cytopenias persisted at Day 29 following BREYANZI infusion in 35% of patients, and included thrombocytopenia in 25%, neutropenia in 22%, and anemia in 6% of patients. Monitor complete blood counts prior to and after BREYANZI administration.

Hypogammaglobulinemia

B-cell aplasia and hypogammaglobulinemia can occur in patients receiving BREYANZI. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, hypogammaglobulinemia was reported as an adverse reaction in 10% of patients. Hypogammaglobulinemia, either as an adverse reaction or laboratory IgG level below 500 mg/dL after infusion, was reported in 30% of patients. Monitor immunoglobulin levels after treatment with BREYANZI and manage using infection precautions, antibiotic prophylaxis, and immunoglobulin replacement as clinically indicated.

Live vaccines: The safety of immunization with live viral vaccines during or following BREYANZI treatment has not been studied. Vaccination with live virus vaccines is not recommended for at least 6 weeks prior to the start of lymphodepleting chemotherapy, during BREYANZI treatment, and until immune recovery following treatment with BREYANZI.

Secondary Malignancies

Patients treated with BREYANZI may develop secondary malignancies. T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including BREYANZI. Mature T cell malignancies, including CAR-positive tumors, may present as soon as weeks following infusion, and may include fatal outcomes. Monitor lifelong for secondary malignancies. In the event that a secondary malignancy occurs, contact Bristol Myers Squibb at 1-888-805-4555 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of patient samples for testing.

Immune Effector Cell-Associated Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis-Like Syndrome (IEC-HS)

Immune Effector Cell-Associated Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis-Like Syndrome (IEC-HS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. Three of 89 (3%) safety evaluable patients with R/R CLL/SLL developed IEC-HS. Time to onset of IEC-HS ranged from 7 to 18 days. Two of the 3 patients developed IEC-HS in the setting of ongoing CRS and 1 in the setting of ongoing neurotoxicity. IEC-HS was fatal in 2 of 3 patients. One patient had fatal IEC-HS and one had ongoing IEC-HS at time of death. IEC-HS is a life-threatening condition with a high mortality rate if not recognized and treated early. Treatment of IEC-HS should be administered per current practice guidelines.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reaction(s) (incidence ≥30%) in:

LBCL are fever, cytokine release syndrome, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and nausea. The most common Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities include lymphocyte count decrease, neutrophil count decrease, platelet count decrease, and hemoglobin decrease.

CLL/SLL are cytokine release syndrome, encephalopathy, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, nausea, edema, and diarrhea. The most common Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities include neutrophil count decrease, white blood cell decrease, hemoglobin decrease, platelet count decrease, and lymphocyte count decrease.

FL is cytokine release syndrome. The most common Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities include lymphocyte count decrease, neutrophil count decrease, and white blood cell decrease.

MCL are cytokine release syndrome, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and encephalopathy. The most common Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities include neutrophil count decrease, white blood cell decrease, and platelet count decrease.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNINGS and Medication Guide.

Abecma U.S. Important Safety Information

WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME, NEUROLOGIC TOXICITIES, HLH/MAS, PROLONGED CYTOPENIA and SECONDARY HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients following treatment with ABECMA. Do not administer ABECMA to patients with active infection or inflammatory disorders. Treat severe or life-threatening CRS with tocilizumab or tocilizumab and corticosteroids.

Neurologic Toxicities, which may be severe or life-threatening, occurred following treatment with ABECMA, including concurrently with CRS, after CRS resolution, or in the absence of CRS. Monitor for neurologic events after treatment with ABECMA. Provide supportive care and/or corticosteroids as needed.

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis/Macrophage Activation Syndrome (HLH/MAS) including fatal and life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients following treatment with ABECMA. HLH/MAS can occur with CRS or neurologic toxicities.

Prolonged Cytopenia with bleeding and infection, including fatal outcomes following stem cell transplantation for hematopoietic recovery, occurred following treatment with ABECMA.

T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including ABECMA.

Warnings and Precautions:

Early Death:

In KarMMa-3, a randomized (2:1), controlled trial, a higher proportion of patients experienced death within 9 months after randomization in the ABECMA arm (45/254; 18%) compared to the standard regimens arm (15/132; 11%). Early deaths occurred in 8% (20/254) and 0% prior to ABECMA infusion and standard regimen administration, respectively, and 10% (25/254) and 11% (15/132) after ABECMA infusion and standard regimen administration, respectively. Out of the 20 deaths that occurred prior to ABECMA infusion, 15 occurred from disease progression, 3 occurred from adverse events and 2 occurred from unknown causes. Out of the 25 deaths that occurred after ABECMA infusion, 10 occurred from disease progression, 11 occurred from adverse events, and 4 occurred from unknown causes.

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS):

CRS, including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with ABECMA. Among patients receiving ABECMA for relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in the KarMMa and KarMMa-3 studies (N=349), CRS occurred in 89% (310/349), including ≥ Grade 3 CRS (Lee grading system) in 7% (23/349) of patients and Grade 5 CRS in 0.9% (3/349) of patients. The median time-to-onset of CRS, any grade, was 1 day (range: 1 to 27 days), and the median duration of CRS was 5 days (range: 1 to 63 days). In the pooled studies, the rate of ≥Grade 3 CRS was 10% (7/71) for patients treated in dose range of 460 to 510 x 106 CAR-positive T cells and 5.4% (13/241) for patients treated in dose range of 300 to 460 x 106 CAR-positive T cells.

The most common manifestations of CRS (greater than or equal to 10%) included pyrexia (87%), hypotension (30%), tachycardia (26%), chills (19%), hypoxia (16%). Grade 3 or higher events that may be associated with CRS include hypotension, hypoxia, hyperbilirubinemia, hypofibrinogenemia, ARDS, atrial fibrillation, hepatocellular injury, metabolic acidosis, pulmonary edema, coagulopathy, renal failure, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and HLH/MAS.

Identify CRS based on clinical presentation. Evaluate for and treat other causes of fever, hypoxia, and hypotension. CRS has been reported to be associated with findings of HLH/MAS, and the physiology of the syndromes may overlap. HLH/MAS is a potentially life-threatening condition. In patients with progressive symptoms of CRS or refractory CRS despite treatment, evaluate for evidence of HLH/MAS.

Of the 349 patients who received ABECMA in clinical trials, 226 (65%) patients received tocilizumab; 39% (135/349) received a single dose, while 26% (91/349) received more than 1 dose of tocilizumab. Overall, 24% (82/349) of patients received at least 1 dose of corticosteroids for treatment of CRS. Almost all patients who received corticosteroids for CRS also received tocilizumab. For patients treated in dose range of 460 to 510 x 106 CAR-positive T cells, 76% (54/71) of patients received tocilizumab and 35% (25/71) received at least 1 dose of corticosteroids for treatment of CRS. For patients treated in dose range of 300 to 460 x 106 CAR-positive T cells, 63% (152/241) of patients received tocilizumab and 20% (49/241) received at least 1 dose of corticosteroid for treatment of CRS.

Monitor patients at least daily for 7 days following ABECMA infusion for signs or symptoms of CRS.

