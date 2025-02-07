Tyber Medical Celebrates Clinical Research Excellence with Five Accepted Abstracts at the 2025 Orthopaedic Research Society Conference

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyber Medical is thrilled to announce that all five of its submitted abstracts have been accepted as Poster Presentations for the prestigious Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) Annual Meeting, taking place February 7-11, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to advancing orthopaedic research and delivering innovative solutions for patient care.

The accepted abstracts reflect a diverse range of impactful studies focused on improving clinical outcomes and advancing surgical techniques. Key research highlights include clinical and radiographic evaluations of cutting-edge surgical devices, innovative approaches to challenging orthopaedic conditions, and robust evidence-based assessments.

The accepted poster presentations are:

“Snap-off Screws Support Good Clinical and Radiographic Outcomes Following Weil Osteotomy for Metatarsalgia” Authors: Madilyn Riegel, Jillian Mohn, James Jacobs, DPM, Hallie Murray, PhD “Registry-based Evidence Supports the Performance and Safety of PEEK Interphalangeal Devices to Correct Toe Deformities” Authors: Madilyn Riegel, Jillian Mohn, Willy Grasset, MD, Hallie Murray, PhD “Headed Screws Support Positive Clinical and Radiographic Outcomes for Patients with Comorbidities and Risk Factors” Authors: Madilyn Riegel, Jillian Mohn, Paul DeFrino, MD, Hallie Murray, PhD “Successful Radiographic and Clinical Outcomes of Headed Screws in Distal Tibia Fracture Repair” Authors: Jillian Mohn, Madilyn Riegel, Paul DeFrino, MD, Shane Hollawell, DPM, Hallie Murray, PhD “Clinical and Radiographic Outcomes of Headless Screws in Traumatic and Reconstructive Hindfoot Applications” Authors: Jillian Mohn, Madilyn Riegel, Blake Moore, MD, Paul DeFrino, MD, Shane Hollawell, DPM, Michael Gentile, DPM, Hallie Murray, PhD

“This accomplishment reflects the dedication and expertise of our clinical research team,” said Lisa Boyle, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs. “We are proud to contribute meaningful data to the orthopaedic community, enhancing understanding and outcomes for patients worldwide.”

Conference attendees are invited to visit our poster presentations to learn more about these innovative studies. For additional information about our research efforts, please contact Jillian Mohn at jmohn@tybermed.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyber-medical-celebrates-clinical-research-excellence-with-five-accepted-abstracts-at-the-2025-orthopaedic-research-society-conference-302370137.html

SOURCE Tyber Medical