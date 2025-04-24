Twist Bioscience Expands Universal Adapter Portfolio with Launch of High Throughput UDI Adapter System

Adds to robust offering of NGS tools enabling exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, deep sequencing for liquid biopsy research and MRD, and methylation detection

Diverse portfolio of adapter sets now includes industry leading number of unique indexes at 3,072 HT UDI Adapters

Enables multiplexing and high throughput sequencing

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a core mid-cap growth and value equity company in the life sciences segment of the health care sector, today announced the expanded launch of the Twist High Throughput (HT) Unique Dual Index (UDI) Adapter System to enable multiplexing and sample batching at scale.

Indexing is a critical part of the library preparation workflow and enables researchers to multiplex and track samples on many commonly used sequencing platforms, increasing efficiency and reducing overall sequencing costs. With the expanded launch, Twist doubles its current high throughput offering to 3,072 HT UDI Adapters for customers running high throughput experiments, empowering them to run thousands of samples at once. This also significantly broadens Twist’s diverse portfolio of indexing solutions, which now includes HT UDI adapters as well as full-length adapters that enable key applications like population genomics and PCR-free whole genome sequencing.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio of NGS tools that work between the sample and the sequencer, we see more core labs, biotech and pharma companies, research institutions and medical centers choose Twist products to enable multiple steps in their workflows,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “For customers running large scale population studies, validating genetic biomarkers or screening target therapeutics, our industry leading number of 3,072 high throughput UDI adapters enables them to run samples at scale.”

Twist High Throughput Unique Dual Index Adapter System

The Twist High Throughput UDI Adapter System adds to Twist’s portfolio of universal adapter systems, which include the Twist Universal Adapter System and Twist Full Length UDIs. The Twist HT UDIs are 12 base pairs in length, 10 um concentration and come in automation-friendly configurations of 96 or 384 well plates of adapters. All 3,072 unique indexes take into consideration base and color channel balancing, making them optimal for either two-color or four-color chemistries.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the success and performance of this product in the market, the market’s adoption of our products over a competitor’s. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; the ability of Twist Bioscience to achieve sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain positive cash flow from operations or profitability in any given period; ability to obtain financing when necessary; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology that could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; ability to expand DNA synthesis manufacturing capacity; dependence on one supplier for a critical component; dependence on key personnel; additional regulations that could increase Twist Bioscience's costs and delay commercialization efforts; and the ability to maintain and enforce intellectual property protection. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investors:

Angela Bitting

SVP, Corporate Affairs

925-202-6211

abitting@twistbioscience.com

For Media:

Amanda Houlihan

Communications Manager

774-265-5334

ahoulihan@twistbioscience.com