Tvardi Therapeutics to Participate in Chardan’s 10th Annual Healthcare Conference

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat inflammatory and proliferative diseases, today announced that management will present at Chardan’s 10th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 1:30 PM ET.

Members of the Tvardi management team will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat inflammatory and proliferative diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical signaling pathways that drive immune dysregulation, inflammation, and proliferation. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The Company has completed a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of TTI-109 and plans to initiate clinical trials of TTI-109 in gastrointestinal (GI) diseases pending IND clearance and the availability of additional funding. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of TTI-101 in hepatocellular carcinoma ( NCT05440708 ). To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

Contacts:

For Tvardi:

Tvardi Investor Relations

ir@tvardi.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com