SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tvardi Therapeutics to Participate in Chardan’s 10th Annual Healthcare Conference

October 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat inflammatory and proliferative diseases, today announced that management will present at Chardan’s 10th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 1:30 PM ET.

Members of the Tvardi management team will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat inflammatory and proliferative diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical signaling pathways that drive immune dysregulation, inflammation, and proliferation. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The Company has completed a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of TTI-109 and plans to initiate clinical trials of TTI-109 in gastrointestinal (GI) diseases pending IND clearance and the availability of additional funding. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of TTI-101 in hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT05440708). To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts:

For Tvardi:
Tvardi Investor Relations
ir@tvardi.com

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


Texas Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ROSE BIOSOLUTIONS
Successful CDMO partnerships hinge on honest—and sometimes critical—support
October 12, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Editorial
Eli Lilly and the LA Dodgers: A tale of 2 dynasties
October 8, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Insights
Beyond equity: Why venture debt is reshaping European biotech
October 8, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Start of negative growth trend. Worsening forecast. Cessation of rise inertia, not enough power energy. The risk of recession and sliding into a crisis
Obesity
Zealand dips as Boehringer Ingelheim-partnered weight loss drug fails to impress—again
October 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie