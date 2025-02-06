Tubulis Strengthens Executive Leadership with Appointment of Matthew Norkunas as Chief Financial Officer and President of Tubulis Inc.

MUNICH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tubulis today announced the appointment of Matthew Norkunas, MD, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and President of Tubulis Inc., further strengthening its management team at a pivotal stage of growth. Dr. Norkunas’ proven track record of achieving financial and corporate goals for rapidly evolving biotechs will be instrumental in advancing Tubulis’ strategic objectives. His unique background as a physician-turned-business executive will support the company’s position as a leader and innovator in ADC drug development. Based in Tubulis’ U.S. Cambridge office, Dr. Norkunas’ appointment also expands the company’s U.S. presence.





“Tubulis has built a strong financial position to advance its portfolio of ADC drug candidates and Matt’s impressive expertise in finance, business operations and capital markets, combined with his deep understanding of value creation in the biotech sector, makes him an outstanding addition to our team,” said Dominik Schumacher, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of Tubulis. “As we focus on the next stage of corporate and pipeline development, his strategic insights and financial acumen will be critical in positioning Tubulis for long-term success.”

“Tubulis is rapidly emerging as a front-runner in the ADC space, with a differentiated approach and cutting-edge technologies designed to overcome long-standing challenges in the field,” said Matthew Norkunas, MD, MBA, CFO of Tubulis. “I am genuinely excited to join the company and look forward to working with the entire Tubulis team to further accelerate its innovative pipeline, which has the potential to make a profound difference in patients’ lives.”

Dr. Norkunas brings extensive experience in financial leadership within the life sciences industry, having served as CFO at publicly listed and private biotech companies. Most recently, he was CFO at Generation Bio (Nasdaq: GBIO), where he oversaw financial operations and strategy for over four years. Before that, he served as CFO and Head of Corporate & Business Development at SomaLogic, driving key corporate growth initiatives. His career also includes experience in healthcare investment and operational roles, providing a broad perspective on biotech financial strategy. In addition to his position at Tubulis, Matthew Norkunas currently serves as a Board Member at oncology-focused cell and gene therapy company Obsidian Therapeutics. He is a trained anesthesiologist with an MD from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and an MBA from the Columbia Business School.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models. The two lead programs from our growing pipeline, TUB-040, targeting NaPi2b, and TUB-030, directed against 5T4, are being evaluated in the clinic in high-need solid tumor indications. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging our proprietary platform technologies. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



For Tubulis

Dominik Schumacher, CEO & Co-founder

Phone: +49 (0) 175 800 5594

Email: contact@tubulis.com

Media Requests for Tubulis

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May, PhD

Phone: +49 (0) 171 185 56 82

Email: tubulis@trophic.eu