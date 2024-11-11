TriSalus Life Sciences® Forms Strategic Partnership with Geo-Med, LLC to Expand Access of the TriNav® Infusion System to U.S. Veterans with Liver Cancer

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriSalus Life Sciences® Inc. (“TriSalus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLSI), an oncology company dedicated to enhancing outcomes for patients suffering from liver cancer through its advanced delivery technology as well as an investigational immunotherapy, nelitolimod, has announced a strategic partnership with Geo-Med, LLC (“Geo-Med”), a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), to expand availability of the TriNav Infusion System (“TriNav”) to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers nationwide.





“Fittingly, on the day honoring our veterans, we announce this pivotal collaboration designed to expand access for U.S. veterans to our proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD™) approach. PEDD is enabled by TriNav, a promising technology with the potential to improve liver cancer outcomes,” said Mary Szela, Chief Executive Officer and President of TriSalus. “We are thrilled to partner with Geo-Med to increase access to TriNav for veterans battling liver cancer. This collaboration is closely aligned with our mission to enhance patient outcomes, particularly for those who have served our country.”

Geo-Med is a key supplier to the VA and the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) medical facilities. Their deep expertise in providing high-quality medical products to the VA and DOD, along with their insight into VA procurement, will be instrumental in ensuring that TriNav reaches the veterans who need it most.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, occurs up to five times more frequently in U.S. veterans than in the general population.1 The PEDD method has been shown to improve therapeutic delivery to the tumor2, while simultaneously decreasing non-target delivery3, offering a potentially more effective treatment option for veterans battling liver cancer.

Mike Locke, Chief Executive Officer of Geo-Med, added, “We are proud to collaborate with TriSalus to bring this innovative delivery technology to veterans. Liver cancer is a particularly aggressive disease, and by expanding access to TriNav, we’re providing veterans with the latest advancements in treatment.”

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences® is an oncology focused medical technology business providing disruptive drug delivery technology with the goal of improving therapeutics delivery to liver and pancreatic tumors.

The Company’s platform includes devices that utilize a proprietary drug delivery technology and a clinical stage investigational immunotherapy. The Company’s two FDA-cleared devices use its proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD™) approach to deliver a range of therapeutics: the TriNav® Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors. PEDD is a novel delivery approach designed to address the anatomic limitations of arterial infusion for the pancreas. The PEDD approach modulates pressure and flow in a manner that delivers more therapeutic to the tumor and is designed to reduce undesired delivery to normal tissue, bringing the potential to improve patient outcomes. Nelitolimod, the Company’s investigational immunotherapeutic candidate, is designed to improve patient outcomes by treating the immunosuppressive environment created by many tumors and which can make current immunotherapies ineffective in the liver and pancreas. Patient data generated during Pressure-Enabled Regional Immuno-Oncology™ (PERIO) clinical trials support the hypothesis that nelitolimod delivered via PEDD may have favorable immune effects within the liver and systemically. The target for nelitolimod, TLR9, is expressed across cancer types and the mechanical barriers addressed by PEDD are commonly present as well. Nelitolimod delivered by PEDD will be studied across several indications in an effort to address immune dysfunction and overcome drug delivery barriers in the liver and pancreas.

In partnership with leading cancer centers across the country – and by leveraging deep immuno-oncology expertise and inventive technology development – TriSalus is committed to advancing innovation that improves outcomes for patients. Learn more at trinavinfusion.com and trisaluslifesci.com. Please also follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About Geo-Med, LLC

Geo-Med, LLC is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing medical, surgical, and pharmaceutical products to the VA and Department of Defense. With over two decades of experience, Geo-Med is dedicated to delivering high-quality healthcare products and improving the well-being of veterans and active military personnel.

