TREMFYA® (guselkumab) receives European Commission approval for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, strengthening Johnson & Johnson’s leadership in inflammatory bowel disease

The firsta approved fully-human, dual-acting interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis,1,2,3,4,5 guselkumab showed statistically higher rates of endoscopic normalisationb at Week 44 compared with placebo.2,6,7,8,9

Guselkumab is now approved for the treatment of ulcerative colitis in addition to existing indications of plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis in the European Union.2

Beerse, Belgium (25 April 2025) – Johnson & Johnson today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved a Marketing Authorisation (MA) for TREMFYA® (guselkumab) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic treatment.2 UC is a chronic disease of the large intestine, also known as the colon, in which the lining of the colon becomes inflamed.10

Guselkumab is the firsta approved fully-human, dual-acting IL-23p19 subunit inhibitor that blocks IL-23 and binds to CD64c, a receptor on cells that produce IL-23.1,2,3,4,5,11 IL-23 is a cytokine secreted by activated monocyte/macrophages and dendritic cells that is known to be a driver of immune-mediated diseases,d including UC.11

“Treatment with guselkumab led to significant improvement in the chronic symptoms of ulcerative colitis with the capability of normalising the appearance of the intestinal lining,” said Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Unit at Nancy University Hospital in France and study investigator. “This approval represents a significant advancement in managing this chronic inflammatory disease.”

The EC approval is supported by data from the QUASAR programme, which consists of the Phase 2b induction dose-ranging study and the Phase 3 induction and maintenance studies, evaluating the efficacy and safety of guselkumab in adult patients with moderately to severely active UC who had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic treatment.2,6,7,8,9 Highlights from QUASAR showed:2,7

In the QUASAR maintenance study, 45% of patients receiving guselkumab 100mg subcutaneous (SC) maintenance every eight weeks (q8w) and 50% of patients receiving guselkumab 200mg SC every four weeks (q4w) achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission e at Week 44 compared to 19% placebo-treated patients (p<0.001).

at Week 44 compared to 19% placebo-treated patients (p<0.001). Also in the maintenance study, 35% of patients (100 mg q8w) and 34% (200 mg q4w) achieved endoscopic normalisationb at Week 44 with SC maintenance therapy compared to 15% placebo-treated patients (p<0.001).

The safety results were consistent with the known safety profile of guselkumab in approved indications for psoriasis (Pso) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA).2

“There is significant need for new ulcerative colitis therapies that offer meaningful improvements in symptoms and the promise of remission – both overall clinical remission and visible healing of the colon through endoscopic normalisation,”7,12 said Mark Graham, Senior Director, Therapeutic Area Lead, Immunology, J&J Innovative Medicine EMEA. “This approval builds on our sustained efforts to help improve the quality of life of patients, which can be significantly impacted from both a physical and mental health perspective. We look forward to seeing guselkumab continue to raise the bar of efficacy and become the new standard of care in the treatment of UC.”7

For the treatment of UC, guselkumab is administered as a 200 mg induction dose intravenously at weeks 0, 4, and 8.2 The recommended maintenance dosage is 100 mg administered by SC injection at week 16, and every 8 weeks (q8w) thereafter. Alternatively, for patients who do not show adequate therapeutic benefit to induction treatment according to clinical judgement, a maintenance dose of 200 mg administered by subcutaneous injection starting at Week 12 and every 4 weeks (q4w), may be considered.2

This EC approval marks the third indication approved for guselkumab in the European Union (EU),2 which builds on Johnson & Johnson’s nearly 30-year legacy of immunology innovation. Guselkumab first received approval in the EU in November 2017 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy1 and received subsequent approval in November 2020 for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug therapy.13

The EC is also currently reviewing the positive CHMP opinion to expand MA for guselkumab for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease. The EC Decision is expected later this year.

Editor’s Notes:

a) Guselkumab was the first IL-23 inhibitor to be approved in November 2017 for first-line treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.1,2,3,4,5

b) Also known as endoscopic remission. It is defined as a Mayo Endoscopic Subscore (MES) of 0.2,14

c) CD64+ cells are the predominant source of IL-23 in IBD. Cells not expressing CD64 may also contribute to IL-23 production but to a lesser extent.15,16

d) Based on in vitro studies in an inflammatory monocyte model.15

e) Clinical remission was defined as a Mayo stool frequency subscore of 0 or 1 and not increased from induction baseline, a Mayo rectal bleeding subscore of 0, and a Mayo endoscopy subscore of 0 or 1 with no friability present on the endoscopy.2,7



ABOUT THE QUASAR PROGRAMME (EudraCT 2018-004002-25)6

QUASAR is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicentre, seamless Phase 2b/3 programme designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of guselkumab, a selective IL-23 inhibitor, in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who experienced an inadequate response or who demonstrate intolerance to conventional therapy (e.g., thiopurines or corticosteroids), other biologics and/or JAK inhibitors (i.e., tumor necrosis factor [TNF]-alpha antagonists, vedolizumab, and/or JAK inhibitors (tofacitinib)).7 QUASAR includes a Phase 2b dose-ranging induction study, a confirmatory Phase 3 induction study, and a Phase 3 randomised withdrawal maintenance study, through a total of five years.7,14 Efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and biomarkers are assessed at specified time points.6 Full results are available in The Lancet.7

ABOUT ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease of the large intestine, also known as the colon, in which the lining of the colon becomes inflamed and develops tiny open sores, or ulcers, that produce pus and mucus.10 It is the result of the immune system’s overactive response.10 Symptoms vary but may typically include loose and more urgent bowel movements, rectal bleeding or bloody stool, persistent diarrhoea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, and fatigue.17 Ulcerative colitis patients also have increased rates of depression.18

ABOUT GUSELKUMAB

Developed by Johnson & Johnson, guselkumab is the first approved fully-human, dual-acting IL-23p19 subunit inhibitor that blocks IL-23 and binds to CD64, a receptor on cells that produce IL-23.1,2,3,4.5,11 Findings for dual-acting are limited to in vitro studies and the clinical significance of this finding is not known.15

Guselkumab is approved in the EU for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (Pso) in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy and for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug therapy.2 It is also approved in the U.S,19 Canada,20 Japan21 and a number of other countries for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe Pso who are candidates for injections or pills (systemic therapy) or phototherapy (treatment using ultraviolet light) and for the treatment of adult patients with active PsA.

Johnson & Johnson maintains exclusive worldwide marketing rights to guselkumab.

GUSELKUMAB IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

In controlled periods of clinical studies with guselkumab, adverse drug reactions (ADRs) that consisted of respiratory tract infections were very common (≥10 percent); increased transaminases, headache, diarrhoea, arthralgia, and injection site reactions were common (≥1 to <10 percent); and herpes simplex infections, tinea infections, gastroenteritis, decreased neutrophil count, hypersensitivity, anaphylaxis, urticaria and rash were uncommon ADRs (≥0.1 percent to <1 percent).2

Please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics for full prescribing information for guselkumab: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/tremfya-epar-product-information_en.pdf

# # #

