TransThera Publishes Translational Studies of Tinengotinib (TT-00420) against Cholangiocarcinoma on Annals of Oncology

NANJING, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransThera Sciences Inc. ("TransThera") announced that the translational studies of tinengotinib in CCA with acquired resistance to FGFR inhibitors were published in Annals of Oncology (IF 56.7). Dr. Peng Peng, Vice President at TransThera, serves as the co-first author.

CCA is an aggressive bile duct cancer often driven by FGFR2 fusion and rearrangement, which are targetable with inhibitors like pemigatinib and futibatinib. However, resistance frequently develops due to acquired FGFR2 mutations. In this paper, multimodal analyses led to a model characterizing the biology of acquired resistance, informing the rational design of next-generation FGFR inhibitors. Novel FGFR inhibitors should be small, high-affinity, and capable of binding to active form of FGFR. The article discloses for the first time the co-crystal structure of tinengotinib with the FGFR2 kinase domain of its unique binding mode, in addition to kinetic studies to illustrate its higher affinity compared to first-generation FGFR inhibitors, in vitro and in vivo activities against clinically acquired FGFR2 resistance mutations, as well as a case report to demonstrate its clinical efficacy. These data demonstrated that tinengotinib is a second-generation FGFR inhibitor meeting all the aforementioned criteria.

Dr. Lipika Goyal, the Director of Gastrointestinal Oncology at the Stanford Cancer Center, who is the principal investigator of the study and correspondence author of the paper, stated, "The study represents a comprehensive analysis of acquired resistance to FGFR inhibitors using circulating tumor DNA, biopsy, rapid autopsy, pharmacokinetic, and in vitro and in vivo data, It represents the largest collection of primary patient data on acquired FGFR resistance, with analysis of nearly 500 clinical samples. Research in rare cancers like CCA relies on the collective efforts of numerous teams working together, and we highly appreciated the translational studies of tinengotinib by TransThera, which validated the principles of developing next-generation FGFR inhibitors highlighted in this publication. We believe this study will be a substantial contribution to the field that will advance our understanding of acquired resistance to FGFR inhibitors."

"We are delighted that TransThera's discovery be part of the fundamental research in the field of overcoming FGFR refractory. Currently tinengotnib is undergoing a pivotal phase 3 study globally and we hope to bring novel treatment option to CCA patients", commented by Dr. Peng from TransThera.

About Tinengotinib

Tinengotinib is an internally discovered, global phase III multi-kinase inhibitor that exerts antitumor effects by targeting FGFRs and VEGFRs, mitotic kinases Aurora A/B and Janus kinases (JAK). Ongoing clinical trials in the US and China have revealed the potential of tinengotinib to be efficacious in various solid tumors. It was granted the Orphan Drug Designation(ODD) and Fast Track Designation(FTD) by the FDA for the treatment of CCA, the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by NMPA in China, the Orphan Drug Designation(ODD) for the treatment of biliary tract cancer by EMA.

About TransThera

TransThera is a clinical demand-oriented, registrational clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative small molecule therapies for oncology, inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Further aided by in-depth study of translational medicine and drug design, TransThera aims to develop first-in-class or best-in-class drug candidates strategically positioned to meet urgent clinical needs on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.transthera.com

