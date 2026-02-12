Totus Medicines to Present Updated Phase 1 Clinical Data for TOS-358 at ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress 2026

Oral presentation to highlight updated Phase 1 monotherapy safety and efficacy data for TOS-358, a covalent PI3Ka inhibitor

Data will include efficacy and safety in heavily pretreated patients with PI3Ka-mutant breast cancer, endometrial adenocarcinoma, and HNSCC

Presentation scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026, at ESMO TAT in Paris

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totus Medicines, a clinical stage, precision medicines company leveraging AI-powered small molecule drug discovery to advance a differentiated pipeline of therapeutics against high-value, historically difficult to drug targets in multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that updated Phase 1 clinical data from its ongoing study of TOS-358, a next-generation covalent PI3Ka inhibitor, will be presented in an oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Targeted Anticancer Therapies (TAT) Congress, taking place in Paris in March 2026.

Presentation Details

Conference: ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies (TAT) Congress 2026

Session: Oral Presentation

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026 at 16:20

Presenter: Antonio Giordano, MD, PhD, Clinical Director of the Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation and Breast Cancer Pathways Medical Director at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

TOS-358 is an oral, highly selective, pan-mutant, covalent PI3Ka inhibitor that achieves >95% continuous target engagement at clinically relevant doses for deep and durable inhibition of PI3K-AKT signaling. PI3Ka driver mutations are present in approximately 40% of ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer, 50% of endometrial adenocarcinoma, and a meaningful subset of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients. Totus Medicines is advancing TOS-358 as a potential best-in-class PI3Ka inhibitor into Ph1b clinical development across selected solid tumor indications.

The presentation will include safety data from >50 patients and efficacy results from a monotherapy-evaluable cohort of 20 patients with confirmed PI3Ka mutations at positions E345, E542, E545, or H1047. Patients were heavily pretreated, including those who had progressed on prior PI3K, AKT, or mTOR pathway therapies.

About Totus Medicines:

Totus Medicines is a clinical-stage, precision medicines company, discovering novel covalent small molecules against previously undrugged or difficult to drug targets, based on its proprietary AI-powered OmniDEL platform (DNA-encoded covalent library technology). The company's lead program, TOS-358, the first and only covalent PI3Ka inhibitor in clinical development, has shown efficacy, response and long-term disease control with class-leading tolerability in breast, endometrial and head & neck cancers. The company's lead pre-clinical program is targeting IRF5, a key genetically validated but previously undrugged target across multiple I&I indications. For more information, please visit www.totusmedicines.com

