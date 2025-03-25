TOLREMO Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Lung Cancer Expert Pasi A. Jänne

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TOLREMO therapeutics AG (TOLREMO) today announced the appointment of Pasi A. Jänne, M.D., PhD, a world renowned translational thoracic medical oncologist, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Professor Jänne is one of the global leaders in the treatment of drug-resistant lung cancer and will be an important contributor to further TOLREMO’s goal of preventing non-genetic cancer drug resistance. The company’s lead candidate, TT125-802, is a novel small molecule CBP/p300 bromodomain inhibitor designed to block transcriptional resistance pathways that drive drug resistance to targeted cancer therapies. In an ongoing Phase I study, TT125-802 has shown encouraging signs of anti-tumor activity in advanced solid tumors, including partial responses in EGFR- and KRAS-mutated lung cancer, and a well-tolerated safety profile with no thrombocytopenia. TOLREMO’s next step is to initiate clinical trials evaluating TT125-802 in combination with targeted therapies in EGFR- and KRAS-mutated lung cancer.





“As one of the co-discoverers of EGFR mutations in lung cancer, Prof. Jänne has made major contributions to better treatment solutions for patients. His insights and experience will be an invaluable asset as we advance a new wave of resistance-preventing therapies that go beyond genetic mechanisms,” said Stefanie Flückiger-Mangual, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of TOLREMO. “We are excited to have a global thought-leader like Prof. Jänne joining our SAB at this pivotal time in our company’s journey.”

“By selectively inhibiting the bromodomain of CBP/p300, TOLREMO is pioneering novel ways to tackling cancer drug resistance,” added Pasi A. Jänne, M.D., PhD, Scientific Advisory Board member at TOLREMO. “With this distinct mode of action and excellent safety profile, TT125-802 has the potential to bolster the effectiveness of current targeted cancer therapies. Non-small cell lung cancer patients in particular show a high level of treatment resistance and I am looking forward to supporting the TOLREMO team in advancing this promising program.”

Professor Jänne joins a group of distinguished oncologists on TOLREMO’s SAB including Dr. Alan Sandler (ALX Oncology), Professor Sanjay Popat (Royal Marsden Hospital), Professor Timothy Yap (MD Anderson Cancer Center), Professor Josep Tabernero (Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology), and Dr. Francesco Hofmann (Pierre Fabre Group).

Dr. Jänne is the Senior Vice President for Translational Medicine and the Director of the Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He has a specialized focus on lung cancer and played a key role in the discovery of EGFR mutations and resistance mechanisms to EGFR inhibitors. He is an award-winning clinical researcher whose accolades include a Medal of Honor from the American Cancer Society in 2024, and the Outstanding Investigator Award from the National Cancer Institute in 2018. Dr. Jänne earned his M.D. and PhD from the University of Pennsylvania and completed his fellowship training in medical oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

About TOLREMO

TOLREMO therapeutics’ mission is to prevent non-genetic cancer drug resistance by dismantling the earliest defense to targeted therapies. Led by phenotypic insights, we discovered a pivotal mechanism that governs critical transcriptional resistance pathways. Our clinical compound TT125-802 is an orally available CBP/p300 bromodomain inhibitor designed to block these survival techniques to significantly improve the response rates and durability of established treatments. By stopping cancer drug resistance as it emerges, we aim to surmount a universal challenge for current and future targeted therapies for lasting patient benefit.

