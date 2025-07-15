Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces the Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus on the Ion Torrent Genexus System to Help Advance the Future of Precision Medicine

New assay provides clinical research labs with an all-in-one comprehensive genomic profiling solution that delivers next-day results

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that the Oncomine™ Comprehensive Assay Plus* is now available on the Ion Torrent™ Genexus™ System* helping accelerate precision oncology research. The Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus detects a broad range of genomic alterations in 517 genes and will now be able to deliver comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) results as soon as the next day, enabled by Ion Torrent technology and easy, automated workflows.

CGP facilitates the simultaneous analysis of a broad range of biomarkers in one test to maximize insights on the underlying oncogenic drivers in a timely manner. Already available on the Ion GeneStudio™ S5 systems*, the Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus detects single-nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions, copy number variations, and fusions. Additionally, the assay detects genomic signatures such as homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), tumor mutational burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI). With the capabilities of the Genexus System, researchers can now detect a broad range of these important biomarkers, quickly and easily.

“We have been waiting for this complete and rapid CGP solution that includes all the relevant biomarkers including TMB, MSI and HRD,” said Hector M Alcaraz, MS, Founder of Imagene Health, SA de CV, an early access user of the Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus on the Genexus System. “This will make CGP more accessible to our local markets so that we can drive the future of precision medicine forward.”

The Genexus System is an automated and integrated NGS platform capable of delivering NGS results as soon as the next day. With end-to-end automation that requires less hands-on time, the Genexus System makes genomic profiling accessible to more researchers with varying levels of experience. Now, with the Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus available on the Genexus System, research teams can leverage this end-to-end solution to deliver accurate and robust CGP results as soon as the next day.

“In recent years, new genomic insights have played an essential role in advancing our understanding of human health and driving novel drug development,” said Kathy Davy, president of Clinical Next Generation Sequencing at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The addition of the Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus on the Genexus System brings the benefits of rapid CGP to more labs, empowering researchers to leverage more comprehensive results at a much faster pace and accelerate what could be life-saving research.”

For more information about the Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus on the Genexus System and how this is enabling research labs to accelerate oncology research, please visit thermofisher.com/oncomine-ocaplus.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Jen Carroll

Phone: (760) 583 - 8898

E-mail: jen.carroll@thermofisher.com

Jessika Parry

Phone: 419-266-4016

Email: jparry@greenoughagency.com