The Time to Talk about HIV is Now: ViiV Healthcare Launches “Still Here” PSA to Ignite Action Around HIV on National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Shionogi as a shareholder, today released “Still Here,” a social media video campaign designed to spark crucial conversations about HIV among young people. This launch coincides with National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day and aims to confront the alarming reality that HIV remains a significant and often overlooked public health issue, especially among young people.

While great progress has been made in HIV prevention and care in the last 40 years, the data on young people and HIV remain concerning.

Young people aged 13-24 account for almost 20% of all new HIV diagnoses nationwide, yet 73% of 18-24-year-olds have never been tested for HIV. 1,2

As with adults, there is a disproportionate impact on Black youth, who accounted for 50% of new HIV youth diagnoses in 2022. 3

Many young people, including those disproportionately impacted by HIV, are unaware of options to prevent and treat the disease, so raising awareness of HIV incidence and prioritizing education around pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and HIV care is vital to change health outcomes.

“The reality is that young people are overlooking HIV, and that must change. We created “Still Here” to connect with this audience in a new way about HIV,” said Bithiah Lafontant, Head of Enterprise Communications at ViiV Healthcare. “At ViiV Healthcare, meeting the complex needs of the community is at the center of everything we do – and this video is no different. It was informed by conversations with young people and deliberately mirrors their language, style and even humor to get their attention and encourage them to stop and think about HIV.”

As the pioneer of long-acting injectables (LAI) for HIV and innovation leader in this space, ViiV Healthcare believes LAIs can change lives today and will play a key role in an HIV-free generation in the future. However, we understand that medicine alone will not end the epidemic. “Still Here” is intended to inspire meaningful dialogue and action around HIV among young people and supports ViiV Healthcare's integrated approach to HIV care. We work closely with people living with HIV and others in the community to best understand their needs and work together to find solutions. The communities most disproportionately impacted by HIV are often those least aware of options to prevent and treat HIV, so getting people talking is an important first step.

Watch the full video on YouTube and learn more about ViiV Healthcare’s work to unite science, access and community voices to transform care – so people can live well today, while we build an HIV-free future.

About ViiV Healthcare

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 with GSK (LSE: GSK) and Shionogi as shareholders. The company is dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who could benefit from HIV prevention. ViiV Healthcare’s aims are to take a deeper and broader interest in HIV and AIDS than any company has done before and take a new approach to deliver effective and innovative medicines for HIV treatment and prevention, as well as support communities affected by HIV.

For more information on the company, its management, portfolio, pipeline, and commitment, please visit viivhealthcare.com.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the “Risk Factors” section in GSK’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024, and GSK’s Q4 Results for 2025.

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