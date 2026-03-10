The American Diabetes Association Announces the 2026 National Scientific and Health Care Achievement Award Winners

ARLINGTON, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) is pleased to announce this year's National Scientific and Health Care Achievement Award recipients. The awards honor academics, clinicians, and educators who have contributed to substantial advances in diabetes care and research.

"The ADA is pleased to recognize these individuals and the vital role they play in advancing our mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. Their incredible contributions are moving us closer to a world free of diabetes and all its burdens," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, the ADA's chief executive officer.

The following award recipients will be recognized at an awards ceremony at the ADA’s 2026 Scientific Sessions in June.

Takashi Kadowaki, MD, PhD: 2026 Banting Medal for Scientific Achievement



This award recognizes significant long-term contributions to the understanding, treatment, or prevention of diabetes. Dr. Kadowaki's seminal contributions have been in the biology and genetics of insulin action and resistance. From discovery of the first insulin receptor gene mutations in patients with extreme insulin resistance to creation of the first mouse model of targeted insulin action defects, his work has been key to understanding how insulin works and glucose homeostasis is maintained. His discovery of insulin-sensitizing actions of adiponectin secreted from white adipose tissue and identification of AdipoR1/AdipoR2 and their structure and functions firmly establish him as one of the most influential scientists in diabetes research. Moreover, identification of East Asian-specific type 2 diabetes susceptibility loci is his crucial contribution to understanding of the pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes.

This award recognizes research in diabetes that demonstrates particular independence of thought and originality. Dr. Müller's pioneering discoveries have reshaped the understanding and treatment of obesity and diabetes, delivering foundational insights into central nervous system GIP receptor biology and paving the way for the development of next-generation incretin-based polyagonists. His work has significantly advanced therapeutic strategies and opened new avenues for the treatment of metabolic diseases. With over 200 publications in leading scientific journals, Dr. Müller is widely recognized as a global leader in the field, driving transformative advances in diabetes research and metabolic medicine.

This award is presented to an individual whose career is distinguished by outstanding achievements in the training and mentorship of diabetes research scientists and in the development of communities of scientists to enhance diabetes research. Dr. Shulman has had an extraordinary career as a physician-scientist, transforming our understanding of the molecular mechanisms of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes while pioneering the use of advanced in vivo metabolic spectroscopy to study human metabolism. Equally impactful has been his decades-long commitment to mentoring physician-scientists, training generations of leaders in academic medicine whose discoveries and leadership roles continue to shape the field of diabetes research worldwide.

This award recognizes exceptional contributions in patient-oriented clinical outcomes research that have had a significant impact on diabetes prevention and treatment. By contributing to large-scale epidemiological studies, notable lifestyle and pharmacological trials, and the development of national and international clinical guidelines, Dr. Sattar has helped advance the understanding and management of diabetes, with particular emphasis on cardiovascular outcomes and the impact of obesity.

This award recognizes a distinguished health care professional who has made outstanding educational efforts in the field of diabetes. Dr. Isaacs has over 100 publications and countless presentations and abstracts to her credit. Her highly regarded podcast, Diabetes Dialogue, focuses on diabetes technology, treatments, and standards of care to empower diabetes clinicians to provide the highest quality of care. A perennial presenter at national and international conferences, she willingly accepts opportunities to educate others on key and emerging concepts in her areas of expertise.

This award is presented to an individual to reward and honor meritorious contributions to diabetes clinical practice. Dr. Aiello is an internationally recognized ophthalmologist and physician-scientist whose pioneering research in diabetes-related retinopathy and retinal vascular disease has transformed standards of care and advanced vision science worldwide. He was among the original investigators to identify and characterize vascular endothelial growth factor in diabetes-related eye disease, served as the founding chair of the Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Research Network, and has led major advances in ultrawide field retinal imaging and telemedicine to improve detection, clinical trials, and care for patients with diabetes-related retinopathy.

This award honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding research, evaluation, and care in diabetes performed from an international perspective with an international impact. In addition to her groundbreaking research on autoimmunity, type 1 diabetes, and experimental islet transplantation, Dr. Mathieu has played a pivotal role in international research consortia, driving innovative research and fostering global partnerships to enhance diabetes treatment and prevention. As the past president of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and former president of the European Diabetes Forum and Belgian Diabetes Association, she has been instrumental in shaping strategic directions, fostering international collaboration, and influencing global diabetes education and policy.

This award recognizes significant contributions to the field of diabetes epidemiology. Over two decades, Dr. Ali has been at the forefront of national and global efforts to study and combat diabetes, leading epidemiological studies and pragmatic trials to document and narrow gaps in diabetes care and prevention. His scientific contributions have helped shape global diabetes targets and scale-up of prevention initiatives, and led to service for the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Bank, and International Diabetes Federation. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and American Society for Clinical Investigation.

The ADA also announces the Felicia Hill-Briggs Trailblazer in Health Equity Award honoree and the 2026 Professional Membership Awards recipients.

Felicia Hill-Briggs Trailblazer in Health Equity Award

Sherita Hill Golden, MD, MHS



This award recognizes national leadership and a transformative impact on advancing health access in diabetes prevention, awareness, research, clinical care, public health, and/or education. Dr. Golden is the Hugh P. McCormick family professor of endocrinology and metabolism at Johns Hopkins University and the principal investigator of the Johns Hopkins site of the Diabetes Prevention Program Outcome Study.

2026 Professional Membership Awards

Jane E.B. Reusch, MD (Ludeman Family Center for Women's Health Research, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus School of Medicine, and Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center): Edwin Bierman Award This award honors outstanding scientific achievement in the prevention and treatment of macrovascular complications.

(Ludeman Family Center for Women's Health Research, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus School of Medicine, and Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center): Mary R. Loeken, PhD (Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard Medical School): Norbert Freinkel Award This award honors outstanding scientific achievement in the understanding and treatment of diabetes and pregnancy.

(Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard Medical School): Korey K. Hood, PhD (Stanford University School of Medicine and Stanford Diabetes Research Center): Richard R. Rubin Award This award honors outstanding scientific achievement in the understanding of the behavioral aspects of diabetes.

(Stanford University School of Medicine and Stanford Diabetes Research Center): Chandan K. Sen, PhD, FNAI (University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine): Roger Pecoraro Award This award honors outstanding scientific achievement in the prevention, treatment, and management of diabetes-related foot complications.

(University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine): Lori Sussel, PhD (University of Colorado-Anschutz Medical Campus): Lois Jovanovic Transformative Woman in Diabetes Award This award recognizes a female professional in the diabetes field who has made outstanding contributions to diabetes research, clinical practice, diabetes education, public health, and/or other related disciplines.

(University of Colorado-Anschutz Medical Campus):

"We thank these professionals for their dedication and commitment to diabetes research and care.

Together we are making progress as we support people in managing and thriving with diabetes," said Rita Kalyani, MD, MHS, the ADA's chief scientific and medical officer.

