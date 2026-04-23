The next era of diabetes management

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Dr. Sarah Howell, CEO at Arecor Therapeutics and Dr. Wendy S. Lane, clinical endocrinologist & director of Clinical Research at the Mountain Diabetes and Endocrine Center in Asheville, North Carolina. We explore how the growing integration and personalization of diabetes technologies are shifting focus toward a key opportunity: easing the daily burden of disease managemen

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Wendy S. Lane, Clinical Endocrinologist & Director, Clinical Research, Mountain Diabetes and Endocrine Center, Asheville, North Carolina

Sarah Howell, CEO, Arecor Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.