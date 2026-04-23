The next era of diabetes management

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Dr. Sarah Howell, CEO at Arecor Therapeutics and Dr. Wendy S. Lane, clinical endocrinologist and diabetologist. We examine how increasingly connected and tailored diabetes technologies are reframing the field’s central opportunity around minimizing the day-to-day demands of managing the condition.
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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Dr. Sarah Howell, CEO at Arecor Therapeutics and Dr. Wendy S. Lane, clinical endocrinologist & director of Clinical Research at the Mountain Diabetes and Endocrine Center in Asheville, North Carolina. We explore how the growing integration and personalization of diabetes technologies are shifting focus toward a key opportunity: easing the daily burden of disease managemen
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Wendy S. Lane, Clinical Endocrinologist & Director, Clinical Research, Mountain Diabetes and Endocrine Center, Asheville, North Carolina
Sarah Howell, CEO, Arecor Therapeutics
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.