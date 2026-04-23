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The next era of diabetes management

April 23, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Dr. Sarah Howell, CEO at Arecor Therapeutics and Dr. Wendy S. Lane, clinical endocrinologist and diabetologist. We examine how increasingly connected and tailored diabetes technologies are reframing the field’s central opportunity around minimizing the day-to-day demands of managing the condition.

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Dr. Sarah Howell, CEO at Arecor Therapeutics and Dr. Wendy S. Lane, clinical endocrinologist & director of Clinical Research at the Mountain Diabetes and Endocrine Center in Asheville, North Carolina. We explore how the growing integration and personalization of diabetes technologies are shifting focus toward a key opportunity: easing the daily burden of disease managemen

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Wendy S. Lane, Clinical Endocrinologist & Director, Clinical Research, Mountain Diabetes and Endocrine Center, Asheville, North Carolina

Sarah Howell, CEO, Arecor Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Diabetes Medtech Medical device
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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