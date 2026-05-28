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TG Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

May 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

Fireside chat scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 11:40 AM ET

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held at the Marriott Marquis, in New York City on June 2-4, 2026. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 11:40 AM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at https://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS

TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biotechnology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline, TG Therapeutics has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy) to treat adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as approval from several regulatory agencies outside of the U.S. for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn.

BRIUMVI® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations:
Email: media@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6


New York Events Healthcare
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
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