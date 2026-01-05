Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it has granted as of January 1, 2026 equity inducement awards to two new employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, as amended. The equity awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were made as a material inducement to the employees’ acceptance of employment with Terns.

The Company granted options to purchase 312,000 shares, in the aggregate, of Terns common stock to the new employees. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $40.40, which was the closing price of Terns’ common stock on December 31, 2025. The options vest over four years, subject to the employees’ continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company reimagining known biology to deliver high impact medicines. Our lead program, TERN-701, is a highly selective, oral, allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor with a potentially best-in-disease profile that could meaningfully improve upon the efficacy, safety and convenience of existing treatments for chronic myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

