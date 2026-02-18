Tenvie Therapeutics Appoints Don O’Sullivan, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Business Officer

Seasoned biotechnology executive with more than 20 years of corporate and business development experience to lead strategic collaborations and business operations

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenvie Therapeutics, a biotechnology company committed to engineering small molecules that transform the treatment of neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Don O’Sullivan, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Business Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. O’Sullivan will lead all corporate and business development activities, including strategic collaborations as the company advances its pipeline of fully CNS-penetrant and precision-designed peripherally restricted small molecules toward key clinical milestones.

The appointment of Dr. O’Sullivan strengthens Tenvie’s leadership team as the company prepares to enter the clinic with its most advanced programs, a fully CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor and an allosteric SARM1 inhibitor. Dr. O’Sullivan will report to Tony Estrada, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and will serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team.

“Dr. O’Sullivan is an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Tony Estrada, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tenvie Therapeutics. “His experience across business development and partnering, combined with his strong scientific foundation, uniquely positions him to shape and execute strategies that enhance the value of our differentiated portfolio. As we enter the clinic, Don will play a critical role in forging the collaborations needed to deliver transformative therapies to patients.”

“I am thrilled to join Tenvie at such an exciting stage in the company’s development,” said Dr. O’Sullivan. “Tenvie’s innovative approach to engineering both fully brain-penetrant and peripherally restricted small molecules represents a truly differentiated platform with enormous potential across neurological, cardiometabolic, and ophthalmic indications. I look forward to working with the Tenvie team to identify and execute strategic opportunities that accelerate the advancement of our pipeline and deliver meaningful value for patients.”

“Don is a highly accomplished biopharma executive with deep expertise in corporate development and strategic partnerships,” said Paul L. Berns, Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners and Executive Chair of Tenvie. “As we continue to advance our portfolio and build Tenvie for long-term success, his leadership will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of our pipeline.”

Dr. O’Sullivan brings more than 20 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical corporate development experience across a variety of therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Tenvie, he served as Chief Business Officer at Asher Bio, an immuno-oncology company, where he led corporate and business development activities for nearly four years. During his time at Asher, Dr. O’Sullivan was instrumental in raising the Series C and forming strategic clinical collaborations with large pharma companies. Previously, he spent 12 years at Genentech and Roche in roles of increasing responsibility including Vice President and Global Head of Oncology Partnering, and Head of gRED’s Immunology and Infectious Disease Partnering. While at Genentech and Roche, he was responsible for executing a variety of transactions across different modalities and diseases. Earlier in his career, Dr. O’Sullivan was a member of the Corporate Development group at Genzyme, focused on rare and genetic diseases.

Dr. O’Sullivan holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Cambridge, an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from Imperial College London.

About Tenvie Therapeutics

Tenvie is a biotechnology company committed to engineering small molecules that transform the treatment of neurological diseases. The company’s foundation is purpose-built with a diverse portfolio of small molecules and a proven team of CNS drug developers to rapidly deliver multiple clinical assets. Tenvie is advancing a pipeline of therapeutics focused on treating neurological, cardiometabolic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its portfolio of wholly owned, highly brain-penetrant, and precision-designed peripherally restricted small molecules address three key drivers of disease: resolving inflammation, rescuing metabolic dysfunction, and restoring lysosomal function. The company’s most advanced programs target NLRP3 and SARM1, with additional programs in preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.tenvie.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

