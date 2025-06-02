Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. Appoints Melissa Epperly as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Financial Executive to Lead Strategic Financial Planning and Capital Market Activities as Tenpoint Advances Toward Commercialization

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CFO--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. (“Tenpoint”), a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced the appointment of Melissa Epperly as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Epperly will oversee Tenpoint’s financial strategy, capital markets activities, and operational finance functions as the company prepares for the potential U.S. launch of BRIMOCHOL™ PF, its lead candidate for the treatment of presbyopia.

Epperly brings over two decades of financial leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having served as CFO for both public and private companies. Most recently, she was CFO at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, where she led the company through a successful IPO and subsequent financings, raising over $1.25 billion. Her prior roles include CFO positions at PsiOxus Therapeutics and R-Pharm US, as well as strategic and financial roles at Anchorage Capital, Goldman Sachs, Bain & Company, and Morgan Stanley.

“Melissa brings the vision, energy, and financial firepower we need as we prepare for the launch of BRIMOCHOL™ PF into global markets,” said Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics. “Her deep capital markets experience and strong operational command will be a tremendous asset as Tenpoint grows into a commercial-stage company.”

Epperly currently serves on the boards and audit committees of two Nasdaq-listed biotech companies, including Roivant Sciences and Nautilus Biotechnology. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Biochemistry and Economics from the University of Virginia, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa.

“It’s an honor to join Tenpoint at such a defining moment,” said Epperly. “With breakthrough science, bold goals, and a clear vision for impact, this team is poised to do something extraordinary. I’m eager to help shape what’s ahead as we advance BRIMOCHOL™ PF and build toward lasting growth.”

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, clinical-stage biotech company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is a novel pupil-modulating therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. Tenpoint has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) for BRIMOCHOL PF and has submitted an NDA to the US FDA. A privately held company, Tenpoint Therapeutics is backed by AdBio Partners, AlbionVC, British Business Bank (formerly British Patient Capital), Eight Roads, EQT Life Sciences, F-Prime Capital, Hillhouse Capital Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Sofinnova Partners, and Wille AG. To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

