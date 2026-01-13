TempraMed Closes C$2.5 Million Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) -("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managedis pleased to announce the fully subscribed closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the ""), issuing 3,322,153 units (each, a "") at a price of $0.76 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$2,524,836.28.Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a ""). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "") at a price of $1.00 per Warrant Share until July 12, 2027.saidThe Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital purposes and to build its inventory to ensure it can fulfil orders within its growing distribution network.In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the finders fees of $146,536.15 cash, issued 189,307 Shares (the "") and issued 1,500 Share purchase warrants of the Company (the ""). Each Finders Warrant entitles the finder to purchase one Share (each, a "") at a price of $1.00 per Finders Warrant Share until July 12, 2027.All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring May 12, 2026.The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ""), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.The Company would also like to report reports that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated November 10, 2025 for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "") were elected as directors of the Company. Over 42% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the AGM. The shareholders approved the re-election of Ilan Cohen, Ron Nagar, Nancy Goertzen, John Sinclair and Julia Becker as directors. The Company is also pleased to announce the shareholders of the Company elected the addition of Ran Enoch to the board.Mr. Enoch is a digital entrepreneur, executive and adviser with over 20 years of experience in online businesses, start-ups, leading enterprises and governmental clients. Ran has extensive experience in acquisition and management of established digital assets, in addition to managing e-commerce sales of over US$1 billion, web development initiatives and investments in start-ups. Ran graduated with distinction an MBA from Ben-Gurion University and a B.Sc. in Engineering from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology.Shareholders at the meeting also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors and adoption of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, pursuant to which the Company may issue up to 14,687,069 stock options, restricted share units, deferred share units and performed share units to eligible participants, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. The voting results of the AGM were posted to the Company's profile aton December 19, 2025.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit