Tangram Therapeutics Announces Progression to Patient Cohorts in Phase 1/2 RESTORE-MASH Trial of TGM-312 and Appointment of Dr Sonya Montgomery as Chief Development Officer

LONDON, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangram Therapeutics (“Tangram”), a company committed to unlocking transformative RNAi medicines for meaningful patient impact, today announced progression of its MASH investigational treatment TGM-312 into Part B of the ongoing Phase 1/2 RESTORE-MASH trial. Tangram also announced the appointment of Dr Sonya Montgomery as Chief Development Officer to lead the advancement of the Company's clinical pipeline.

MASH is a common liver condition, affecting an estimated 250 million people globally and causing significant morbidity and mortality.1 Despite recent approvals in the space, substantial unmet need remains for efficacious treatments with good tolerability and lower patient burden.

TGM-312, an investigational GalOmic siRNA targeting SLC25A5, has a dual mode of action that directly impacts inflammation and steatosis, the key drivers of MASH and other chronic liver conditions. The target was discovered in-house using Tangram’s proprietary network biology approach in combination with MASH/MASLD population genetic data.

TGM-312’s liver-directed mechanism is designed to minimize systemic side effects, offering a patient-friendly, infrequently dosed treatment option. As demonstrated in extensive preclinical studies, TGM-312 holds broad potential both as monotherapy and in synergistic combination with approved and emerging approaches, due to its orthogonal mechanism of action.

TGM-312 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 RESTORE-MASH trial. Following favorable independent Data Monitoring Committee review, the trial has progressed from single ascending dose (SAD) in healthy volunteers to multiple ascending dose (MAD) in MASH patients. TGM-312 has been dosed across four cohorts of healthy volunteers to date with no serious or severe adverse events, de-risking both its novel mechanism of action and Tangram's proprietary GalOmic chemistry more broadly. Interim MASH patient data are anticipated during 2027.

Dr Sonya Montgomery brings over 25 years' experience designing and executing portfolio and development strategies, from translational research through registration. Her work spans a wide range of therapeutic areas and modalities, including genetic medicines, across both pharma and biotech. Following her training in engineering and medicine in Canada, Dr Montgomery held global leadership positions at Pfizer and has subsequently served as Vice President Clinical Development at ProQR, Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at Gyroscope Therapeutics, Chief Medical Officer at Evox Therapeutics, and, most recently, Chief Development Officer at OSE Immunotherapeutics.

“The progression of TGM-312 into MASH patient cohorts marks an important step forward for Tangram and reflects the strength of our GalOmic platform and the dedication of our team.” said Dr Laura Roca-Alonso, Interim Chief Executive Officer, “Sonya's appointment comes at exactly the right time to build on this momentum, and her broad experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance our programs towards and through the clinic."

“I am pleased to join Tangram at this pivotal moment for the company”, added Dr Sonya Montgomery, “TGM-312 has the potential to make a meaningful difference for people living with MASH, and I'm looking forward to helping drive its development, as well as progressing Tangram’s broader innovative pipeline, including TGM-148 for bleeding disorders.”

About TGM-312

TGM-312 is a novel GalOmic GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA (GalNAc-siRNA) designed to selectively silence SLC25A5 in the liver for the treatment of steatotic liver diseases, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), with potential for quarterly subcutaneous administration. TGM-312 has a differentiated dual mode of action that tackles multiple key drivers of MASH and is complementary to approved and emerging therapies, supporting potential use both as monotherapy and in combination across a broad range of disease stages.

In preclinical studies in the highly translational Gubra-Amylin NASH diet-induced obese (GAN-DIO) mouse model, administration of TGM-312 led to dramatic reductions in NAFLD Activity Score (NAS), decreased hepatic inflammation and slowed fibrosis progression, both as monotherapy and in synergistic combination with approved and emerging MASH therapies.

About Tangram Therapeutics

Tangram Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech committed to unlocking transformative RNAi medicines for meaningful patient impact. Real progress in the treatment of diseases with high unmet need calls for drug discovery that goes beyond the obvious. Tangram purposefully pursues differentiated targets, developing innovative medicines enabled by GalOmic, the Company’s proprietary RNAi chemistry platform designed to selectively silence disease-driving genes in hepatocytes. This is the foundation of Tangram’s Relentless Medicine Discovery. Faster, smarter development of medicines designed for real-world patient impact.

Learn more at www.tangramtx.com.

References

Younossi et al. The global epidemiology of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH): a systematic review. Hepatology. 2023 Apr.



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