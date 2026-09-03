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GSK inks another Asia alliance, betting up to $1.3B for HUTCHMED’s cancer therapy

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
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iStock, Nuthawut Somsuk

For $110 million upfront, GSK will have the exclusive global right to advance HMPL-A830, which combines an EGFR-targeting antibody with a small-molecule KRAS blocker. The asset will be studied for colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancer.

GSK continues to look eastward for novel assets, this time partnering with Hong Kong-based HUTCHMED to develop an investigational cancer therapy.

The deal includes a $110 million upfront payment from the pharma, which could also be on the hook for up to $1.185 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, according to a Thursday announcement. HUTCHMED, which also has offices in mainland China and the U.S., will additionally be eligible for royalties on net sales.

The star of Thursday’s deal is HMPL-A830, an investigational asset that combines an EGFR-targeting monoclonal antibody with a small-molecule payload designed to inhibit the KRAS protein. This construct, which HUTCHMED calls an antibody-targeted therapy conjugate (ATTC), allows for “synergistic anti-tumor activity,” according to the news release.

“The dual KRAS-EGFR mechanism of HMPL-A830 has the potential to significantly improve upon current standard of care,” Hesham Abdullah, global head of Oncology R&D at GSK, said in a prepared statement.

The partners will focus initial development efforts on colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancers, with HUTCHMED taking responsibility over Phase 1 studies. Thereafter, GSK will take over all subsequent clinical development. GSK will have worldwide rights over the development and commercialization of HMPL-A830, except for in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, where HUTCHMED retains full control over the asset.

The HUTCHMED deal adds to GSK’s growing roster of Asian partners. In January, the pharma paid $20 million upfront and promised up to $265 million in milestones to tie up with South Korea’s Alteogen, gaining access to technology that would allow GSK to create an under-the-skin formulation of its cancer drug Jemperli. Then, in June, the British pharma ponied up $1 billion to swallow China’s Siran Biotechnology, an RNA specialist with an investigational long-acting siRNA therapy called SA030 being positioned as a weight loss therapy.

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Weight loss
GSK goes beyond weight-loss with $1B buyout of Chinese siRNA specialist
With Siran Biotechnology under its fold, GSK will have access to a long-acting siRNA therapy that could induce weight loss while preserving lean mass, in addition to addressing other weight-related comorbidities.
May 7, 2026
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GSK has also inked several other deals this year, including the $2.2 billion takeover of allergy player RAPT Therapeutics in January, which marked CEO Luke Miels’ first major pickup since becoming the company’s top executive in September 2025. In June, GSK acquired Nuvalent Bio, developer of precision oncology assets, for $10.6 billion—a deal that ranks among 2026’s largest so far.

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The total of 52 mergers and acquisitions for the first half of 2026 reflects what analysts, industry watchers and executives are saying over and over: M&A is back.
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Asia Cancer
GSK
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
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