GSK inks another Asia alliance, betting up to $1.3B for HUTCHMED’s cancer therapy

GSK continues to look eastward for novel assets, this time partnering with Hong Kong-based HUTCHMED to develop an investigational cancer therapy.

The deal includes a $110 million upfront payment from the pharma, which could also be on the hook for up to $1.185 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, according to a Thursday announcement. HUTCHMED, which also has offices in mainland China and the U.S., will additionally be eligible for royalties on net sales.

The star of Thursday’s deal is HMPL-A830, an investigational asset that combines an EGFR-targeting monoclonal antibody with a small-molecule payload designed to inhibit the KRAS protein. This construct, which HUTCHMED calls an antibody-targeted therapy conjugate (ATTC), allows for “synergistic anti-tumor activity,” according to the news release.

“The dual KRAS-EGFR mechanism of HMPL-A830 has the potential to significantly improve upon current standard of care,” Hesham Abdullah, global head of Oncology R&D at GSK, said in a prepared statement.

The partners will focus initial development efforts on colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancers, with HUTCHMED taking responsibility over Phase 1 studies. Thereafter, GSK will take over all subsequent clinical development. GSK will have worldwide rights over the development and commercialization of HMPL-A830, except for in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, where HUTCHMED retains full control over the asset.

The HUTCHMED deal adds to GSK’s growing roster of Asian partners. In January, the pharma paid $20 million upfront and promised up to $265 million in milestones to tie up with South Korea’s Alteogen, gaining access to technology that would allow GSK to create an under-the-skin formulation of its cancer drug Jemperli. Then, in June, the British pharma ponied up $1 billion to swallow China’s Siran Biotechnology, an RNA specialist with an investigational long-acting siRNA therapy called SA030 being positioned as a weight loss therapy.

GSK has also inked several other deals this year, including the $2.2 billion takeover of allergy player RAPT Therapeutics in January, which marked CEO Luke Miels’ first major pickup since becoming the company’s top executive in September 2025. In June, GSK acquired Nuvalent Bio, developer of precision oncology assets, for $10.6 billion—a deal that ranks among 2026’s largest so far.