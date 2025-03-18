Syncell Named One of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

Award recognizes transformative power of Microscoop® technology to inform biomedical innovation and discovery

“We are honored for Syncell and our Microscoop technology to be recognized. Our innovative approach to spatial proteomics is helping our customers unlock new possibilities for understanding biological processes, powering research across a range of biomedical disciplines,” said Jung-Chi Liao, founder and CEO of Syncell. “This recognition highlights the growing potential of spatial proteomics to enable discoveries that were previously out of reach, fueling a new generation of innovators.”

Syncell is pioneering unbiased discovery in spatial proteomics, addressing a critical gap in proteomic research. Traditional protein detection tools rely on antibodies to identify predefined proteins, limiting their ability to uncover novel protein constituents. Microscoop overcomes this limitation by enabling hypothesis-free spatial proteomic discovery, allowing researchers to gain deeper insights into disease-related protein interactions and identify new potentially druggable targets.

Microscoop delivers high-resolution spatial identification of proteins at the cellular and subcellular levels, providing exceptional sensitivity and specificity in revealing protein constituents. The system uses microscopy-guided photo-biotinylation to photolabel proteins within user-defined regions of interest (ROIs) in cells or tissues, allowing for the precise extraction of proteins from tens of thousands of fields of view (FOVs) with similar morphological features.

Leveraging a unique combination of microscopy-guided photochemistry, AI-driven image processing, mechatronics, and biochemistry, Microscoop allows researchers to dive deeper into the proteomic landscape of their samples. This integrated technological approach accelerates discovery, offering researchers a new window into the proteins powering disease and a path forward to address the underlying biological mechanisms of disease.

Syncell is a commercial stage life science company focused on subcellular protein purification and spatial proteomics analysis. The company was founded in 2020 leveraging technology developed by founder and CEO Jung-Chi Liao at Academia Sinica laboratory in Taiwan. Syncell has commercialized its Microscoop® technology, helping researchers achieve unbiased discovery in spatial proteomics at the disease site, with the ability to accurately discover new protein components from targeted regions of interest.

