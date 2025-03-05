Stream Biomedical, Inc. Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Presentation at Annual Meeting of the American Society of Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) Conference 2025

HOUSTON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Biomedical, Inc. (“Stream”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel solutions for acute and chronic neurodegenerative diseases, today announced acceptance of an abstract for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) Conference to be held in Bethesda, MD, on March 12th-14th, 2025. The abstract highlights pre-clinical research supporting Stream’s lead drug candidate, recombinant human perlecan domain V laminin-like globulin 3 (rhPDV LG3 ), a novel first-in-class therapy shown to prevent brain tissue damage following acute ischemic stroke, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are excited at Stream to be presenting publicly for the first time our highly promising data for rhPDV LG3 , a potent recombinant biologic agent with unique and powerful neuroprotective properties” said William Schwieterman, M.D., CEO of Stream. He added “We believe rhPDV LG3 has the potential to ultimately be a transformative disease modifying agent for many CNS neurodegenerative diseases and are looking forward to testing it soon in the clinic.”

About rhPDV LG3

Naturally occurring perlecan domain V LG3 (“PDV LG3 ”) is considered to be a powerful component of the body’s innate mechanism for neurovascular preservation and restoration following injury. It is a 21kD highly conserved pleiotropic protein released from the vascular basement membrane in response to hypoxic/anoxic or traumatic injury. When administered at supraphysiologic concentrations in its recombinant form following tissue injury, rhPDV LG3 demonstrates a unique ability in multiple animal models to repair the blood-brain barrier along with multiple other tissues and cells within the brain’s neurovascular unit, resulting in potent neurovascular tissue repair and restoration as observed through multiple modalities - including state-of-the art 3D microscopic imaging.

About Stream Biomedical, Inc.

Stream Biomedical, Inc. is a virtual private biotechnology company with headquarters in Houston, TX dedicated to “revolutionizing neurovascular repair” by developing novel biological therapeutic agents for patients with a range of acute and chronic neurodegenerative CNS diseases, including acute ischemic stroke, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer’s disease.

