SHORELINE BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT 2024 STIFEL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

November 18, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing disease modifying iNK cell therapies for autoimmune disorders, today announced its participation in the 2024 Stifel Healthcare Conference taking place November 18-19, 2024, in New York, NY.

Company management will present on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 4:45 pm ET and will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing disease modifying iNK cell therapies for autoimmune disorders. Shoreline is advancing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer cells (iNK) and macrophage (iMACs) therapies to deliver safe, affordable and accessible medicines. The Company’s cellular design and gene editing technologies are built on a unique understanding of immune cell biology and premier gene editing tools such as SLEEK knock-in technology and access to AsCas12a, a high fidelity and high efficiency engineered CRISPR/CAS endonuclease. Shoreline has also developed an industry-leading SMART manufacturing platform to enable truly off the shelf and scalable cell therapies.

For more information, please visit https://shorelinebio.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Shoreline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shoreline Biosciences, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shoreline-biosciences-to-present-at-2024-stifel-healthcare-conference-302307408.html

SOURCE Shoreline Biosciences, Inc.

