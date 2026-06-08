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Shattuck Labs to Host Investor Call and Webcast on Phase 1 Clinical Data of SL-325, a Potentially First-in-Class DR3 Blocking Antibody, and Pipeline Update on June 8

June 7, 2026 | 
2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas and DURHAM, N.C., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3-blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it will host an investor call and webcast on Monday, June 8, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET to present comprehensive Phase 1 clinical data for SL-325, including safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, receptor occupancy, pharmacodynamic and immunogenicity results and provide a pipeline update.

The event will feature presentations by members of Shattuck’s management team, including Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Lini Pandite, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, Suresh De Silva, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Michael Choi, M.D., Vice President of Clinical Development, and Andrew Neill, M.B.A., Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Details

Title: Phase 1 Clinical Data of SL-325, a Potentially First-in-Class DR3 Blocking Antibody, and Pipeline Update
Date & Time: Monday, June 8, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Details: Click here

Interested parties can access the live webcast via the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.shattucklabs.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About SL-325
SL-325 is a potential first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) blocking antibody designed to achieve a complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. Shattuck’s preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding and superior activity over TL1A antibodies, and offer a data-driven rationale for targeting the TNF receptor, DR3, versus its ligand, TL1A. SL-325 is a fully Fc-silenced, fully human immunoglobulin G monoclonal antibody with a favorable safety profile in non-human primates, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Andrew R. Neill
Chief Financial Officer
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com


Texas North Carolina Pipeline Data Phase 1
Shattuck Labs
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