Servier and n-Lorem Foundation join forces to advance research in rare neurodevelopmental disorders

Partnership will combine n-Lorem's cutting-edge antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology and Servier's R&D expertise with the aim of advancing ASO technology and delivering precision medicine approaches for patients across the world.

Servier strengthens its commitment to rare neurological diseases through collaboration with n-Lorem Foundation on rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorders.

This partnership will enhance the number of patients n-Lorem can treat.

SURESNES, France and SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical company governed by a foundation, and n-Lorem Foundation, a non-profit organization established to charitably provide experimental medicines to treat nano-rare patients with high unmet needs, are entering into a multi-target research collaboration to develop antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic approaches to address rare and devastating neurodevelopmental disorders.

As part of the agreement, n-Lorem research teams will leverage their pioneering ASO technology platform to engineer preclinical candidates, which Servier will advance into clinical development. Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) are designed to target disease-causing RNA and may enable highly personalized approaches to treating genetic disorders. This approach opens a new frontier in medicine— addressing the root cause of the disease and offering the potential to tackle previously intractable neurological conditions.

Through this collaboration, Servier and n-Lorem aim to extend the reach of precision genetic medicine to patients living with rare neurological disorders, many of whom currently have no approved treatment options. In addition, the partnership represents another step toward achieving Servier's 2030 ambition of developing innovative treatments for people living with rare neurological diseases, where significant unmet medical need remains, including, refractory epilepsy, genetically-driven autism spectrum disorders, leukodystrophies, peripheral neuropathies, movement disorders and neuromuscular diseases.

"We are proud to partner with n–Lorem, sharing the same commitment to advancing personalized ASOs and bringing meaningful therapies to people living with rare genetic neurological disorders who have few, if any, treatment options available today, said Nitza Thomasson, Global Head of R&D Neurology at Servier. "This partnership builds on a shared belief in open, multidisciplinary collaboration grounded in strong science to accelerate research and deliver new therapies for patients. By combining n-Lorem's pioneering expertise in antisense technology with Servier's development capabilities, we aim at accelerating new approaches for patients who have been waiting for far too long."

"We welcome Servier to our growing list of supporters and partners and look forward to contributing to Servier's commitment to patients with rare neurological disorders and to advancing ASO technology. This is truly a win, win for patients with rare diseases," said Stanley T. Crooke, Founder, Chairman and CEO of n-Lorem.

Media Contact Servier



laura.visserias.part@servier.com

Media Contact n-Lorem foundation



Amy Williford, Ph.D.



Vice President, Foundation Development and External Relations



amy.williford@nlorem.org

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SOURCE Servier