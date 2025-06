Senti Bio to Present at the 2025 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution, & Design (SEED) Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that it will present at the 2025 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution, & Design (SEED) Conference being held June 23-26, 2025 in Houston, TX.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Session: Building with Biology

Title: Solving the Grand Challenge of Tumor-Specific Therapies with Logic-Gated Cells

Presenter: Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Senti Biosciences

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 1:20 PM CT

The SEED Conference series, established in 2014, has secured its position as the premier technical event for synthetic biologists to present their work, network, and build meaningful relationships. Since its inception, SEED has drawn leaders and rising stars in the field, fostering collaboration and innovation. Each year, it provides an essential platform for sharing the latest research, discussing groundbreaking advances, and exploring the future applications of synthetic biology. With over 5,000 synthetic biologists and associated professionals attending since its launch, SEED has become a crucial gathering for those in the fields of bioengineering, biotechnology, and bioprocessing.

About Senti Bio



Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline is comprised of cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.



