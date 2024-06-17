Senti Biosciences
Synlogic, Senti Biosciences and Novome are pioneering the field of synthetic biotics, which is so new there are only a handful of scientific articles using either that term or ‘engineered living therapeutics.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Private investors, governmental institutions and longtime life sciences investors provided funding to develop therapies for cancers, dermatological problems and acute ischemic strokes.
As the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s 25th Annual Meeting wraps up, a host of life science companies touted their research and products. BioSpace looks at some of them.
The collaboration between Spark and NeuExcell increased the hope for Huntington’s disease cure in near future. This is going to be a great relief for all the patients.
Determined to take its next-generation engineered cell therapies to the next level, BlueRock teams up with Senti Biosciences with futuristic medicines in mind.
Backed by Leaps by Bayer, Bay Area-based Senti Biosciences secured $105 million in a Series B financing round that will help the company advance its therapeutic pipeline of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapies.
Check out this article for the impacts that Biotech Bay companies are experiencing due to COVID-19.
Life sciences and pharma companies from across the globe strengthen their leadership teams and board with this week’s Movers & Shakers.
