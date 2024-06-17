SUBSCRIBE
Senti Biosciences

NEWS
Synlogic CSO Dave Hava, Ph.D./courtesy Synlogic
Drug Development
Synlogic’s CSO Outlines Risks and Opportunities in Emerging Synthetic Biotics Space
Synlogic, Senti Biosciences and Novome are pioneering the field of synthetic biotics, which is so new there are only a handful of scientific articles using either that term or ‘engineered living therapeutics.
October 3, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: New Appointments for Maraganore, Afeyan
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
May 26, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Money on the Move: Biotechs Target Cancers, Dermatology and Strokes
Private investors, governmental institutions and longtime life sciences investors provided funding to develop therapies for cancers, dermatological problems and acute ischemic strokes.
May 25, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Drug Development
Genascence, Senti, CODA and More Present Hopeful Data at ASGCT
As the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s 25th Annual Meeting wraps up, a host of life science companies touted their research and products. BioSpace looks at some of them.
May 19, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Huntington's disease cure is coming soon.
Business
Collaboration Sparks Hope for Huntington’s Disease Cure
The collaboration between Spark and NeuExcell increased the hope for Huntington’s disease cure in near future. This is going to be a great relief for all the patients.
September 7, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
BlueRock and Senti Collaborate to Build Smarter, Disease-Fighting Cell Therapies
Determined to take its next-generation engineered cell therapies to the next level, BlueRock teams up with Senti Biosciences with futuristic medicines in mind.
May 27, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Biotech Bay
Backed by Bayer, Senti Biosciences Snags $105 Million in Series B Fundraising
Backed by Leaps by Bayer, Bay Area-based Senti Biosciences secured $105 million in a Series B financing round that will help the company advance its therapeutic pipeline of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapies.
January 6, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
How COVID-19 is Affecting Clinical Trials and Drug Supplies from Biotech Bay Companies
Check out this article for the impacts that Biotech Bay companies are experiencing due to COVID-19.
June 4, 2020
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke, M.S.
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 6
Life sciences and pharma companies from across the globe strengthen their leadership teams and board with this week’s Movers & Shakers.
March 5, 2020
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Senti Bio Announces Execution of Grant Award from California Institute for Regenerative Medicines (CIRM) for Clinical Development of SENTI-202
August 5, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Senti Bio Announces Reverse Stock Split
July 16, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Senti Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SENTI-202 for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies Including Acute Myeloid Leukemia
May 13, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Senti Bio Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Reviews Recent Corporate Highlights
May 9, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Drug Development
Senti Bio Announces Publication of SENTI-202 Preclinical Data Demonstrating Potential of Logic-Gated CAR-NK Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
April 30, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
Senti Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Reviews Recent Highlights
March 21, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Bay
Senti Bio Announces Strategic Steps to Prioritize Investment in Lead Clinical Program
January 5, 2024
 · 
8 min read
FDA
Senti Bio Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for SENTI-202 for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies Including Acute Myeloid Leukemia
December 22, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Business
Senti Bio Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Pipeline Updates
November 13, 2023
 · 
12 min read
Business
Senti Bio Announces New Strategic Collaboration with Celest Therapeutics for Clinical Development of SENTI-301A in China
November 6, 2023
 · 
9 min read
