Senti Bio to Present at BioJapan

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that it will present at BioJapan being held October 8-10, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Senti Biosciences

Date and Time: Thursday, October 9th at 11:30 AM JST

Location: Presentation Stage C, PACIFICO Yokohama Convention Center, Yokohama, Japan

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference, and will have a booth (D-53) in the exhibition hall.

For more information, please visit the conference website.

About BioJapan

BioJapan is Asia's premier bio-industry partnering event, comprising an Exhibition, Seminars, and Partnering sessions. As the world’s longest-running biotech exhibition, BioJapan, along with its two co-located events—Regenerative Medicine Japan, which accelerates R&D and commercialization in regenerative medicine, and healthTECH Japan, focusing on health management, diagnostics, and therapeutics through the integration of digital technology and life sciences— continues to drive innovation and collaboration in the industry.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline is comprised of cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

