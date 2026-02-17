Sensorion Announces Leadership Changes

Nawal Ouzren Chief Executive Officer to step down for personal reasons

Amit Munshi, Chairman of Sensorion to assume role of Interim CEO

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, today announced that Nawal Ouzren, Sensorion’s Chief Executive Officer and a Director on the Company’s Board, is stepping down from both posts due to a personal matter incompatible with serving as Chief Executive Officer. Amit Munshi, who serves as the Chairman of Sensorion will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Ouzren will remain temporarily as a consultant to the Company to ensure an effective transition. This leadership change is effective immediately and the Board has commenced its search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

“Since taking on the role of Chief Executive Officer back in 2017, it’s been an absolute pleasure to work with the entire Sensorion team as we embarked on an ambitious journey to provide best-in-class restoration therapeutics and preventive treatments for hearing loss disorders that impact millions of patients across the globe,” commented Nawal Ouzren. “While unexpected, my departure comes at a time when the Company is well positioned to execute on its clinical and corporate development plan having recently completed an important financing milestone anchored by strategic investor Sanofi which enables the advancement of key pipeline assets to significant value inflection points while strengthening the balance sheet. I leave the Company with a strong management team in place and will work with Amit to facilitate a smooth transition. Moving forward, I wish the Sensorion team best wishes as it continues its critical mission to help patients suffering from a variety of hearing loss conditions.”

“On behalf of the Board, I wish to thank Nawal for her exceptional leadership during her tenure as Chief Executive Officer“ commented Amit Munshi, Sensorion’s Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO. “I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and the management team to maintain our clinical development timelines and corporate growth objectives.”

The Company recently announced (January 26th, 2026) a €60 million placement reserved to specific categories of investors and led by Sanofi with participation from top tier healthcare dedicated institutional investors. This transaction is an important milestone for Sensorion's evolution. Its proceeds will mostly be allocated to advancing the Company's pipeline of next generation gene therapy candidates while providing sufficient cash runway through the end of H1 2027. The programs that are being prioritized include SENS-601 (GJB2-GT) targeting hearing loss associated with GJB2 mutations which are responsible for the most frequent type of congenital deafness, accounting for approximately 50% of autosomal recessive non-syndromic congenital hearing loss and also implicated in early-onset forms of severe presbycusis in adults. The Company is on track to submit SENS-601’s clinical trial application submission in Q1 2026. Other clinical development milestones in Q1 2026 include cohort two 6 months follow-up data reporting of the Phase 1/2 Audiogene trial for SENS-501 which targets hearing loss related to mutations in the GJB2 gene.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. SENS-501 (OTOF-GT) currently being developed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion’s portfolio also comprises programs of a clinical-stage small molecule, SENS-401 (Arazasetron), for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion’s small molecule progresses in a Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) for the preservation of residual hearing. Sensorion, with partner Cochlear Limited, has completed in 2024 a Phase 2a study of SENS-401 for the residual hearing preservation in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

www.sensorion.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2024 full year report published on March 14, 2025, and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

Investor Relations

Sensorion

Nicolas Bogler, Investor Relations and Communication

ir.contact@sensorion-pharma.com



Press Relations

Maarc Communication

Bruno Arabian / 00 33(0)6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Nicolas Entz / 00 33 (0)6 33 67 31 54

nicolas.entz@maarc.fr