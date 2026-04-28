Seaport Therapeutics Adds Intra-Cellular Therapies Founder and CEO, Dr. Sharon Mates, to its Board of Directors

Dr. Mates grew Intra-Cellular from discovery and early innovation through commercialization of CAPLYTA® and a $14.6 billion acquisition by Johnson & Johnson

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaport Therapeutics (“Seaport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage therapeutics company that is inventing and developing neuropsychiatric medicines, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sharon Mates to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Mates served as the Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. from inception of the company in June 2002 until its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in 2025 for approximately $14.6 billion. She has decades of experience in neuropsychiatry, guiding a company she founded through successful commercialization and a major strategic transaction.

“Sharon is an exceptional biotech entrepreneur and leader whom I have admired for years. We are delighted to welcome her to our Board,” said Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Seaport Therapeutics. “Her significant experience, intellectual curiosity, deep industry relationships, and genuine appreciation for our patient-centered approach will meaningfully support Seaport’s mission to develop life-changing treatments for patients with depression, anxiety, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.”

“I have followed Seaport’s programs with great interest and believe Seaport is positioned to have a significant impact in neuropsychiatry,” said Dr. Sharon Mates. “I look forward to working closely with Daphne as I have long respected the vision and leadership she brings as a fellow founder and CEO whose work has impacted patients. I’m also excited about collaborating with long-time colleagues from the neuropsychiatry field including Steve Paul, Tony Loebel, and other members of the team and Board to help guide Seaport’s continued growth and advance its mission to develop life-changing treatments for patients.”

Under Dr. Mates’ leadership, Intra-Cellular Therapies developed medicines for mental health disorders including bipolar disorder, depression, and schizophrenia, and received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its novel antipsychotic CAPLYTA®, which generated greater than $1.5 billion in sales prior to the company’s acquisition by J&J, and continued its commercial growth thereafter driven by expanded market reach and additional FDA approvals.

“Sharon brings scientific and strategic depth in neuropsychiatry, including completing the journey from complex neuroscience drug discovery to real‑world medicines,” said Steven Paul, M.D., Co-Founder and Board Chair of Seaport Therapeutics. “Having witnessed Sharon’s impact on CNS drug development over many decades, it is a privilege to serve alongside her on the Board as we extend that impact through our work at Seaport developing important new medicines for patients with debilitating neuropsychiatric disorders.”

Dr. Mates brings board-level and governance experience, having served on biotech and biopharmaceutical company boards, as well as several not-for-profit boards. She currently serves on the boards of Medincell (Euronext: MEDCL) and Benitec (Nasdaq: BNTC). Dr. Mates is presently forming a new company in the areas of inflammation, metabolism, and other indications. Earlier in her career, she was a research analyst, investment banker, and an advisor to the life sciences industry. Dr. Mates received a B.S. from Ohio State University, a Ph.D. from the University of Washington and completed her postdoctoral fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

About Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on inventing and developing new medicines for patients with depression, anxiety, and other debilitating neuropsychiatric disorders. Through its differentiated approach, the Company identifies clinically validated mechanisms with established efficacy and safety which had historically been limited by high first-pass metabolism, low bioavailability, and/or side effects. Seaport applies its proprietary Glyph™ platform to overcome those limitations and invent innovative oral therapies. With an experienced team of industry leaders, Seaport has a proven track record in neuropsychiatry drug discovery and development and delivering successful business outcomes. Seaport aims to develop novel, leading treatment options that will make a significant impact for patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.seaporttx.com.

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