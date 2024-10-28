SUBSCRIBE
Funding
Seaport, Six Months Out of Stealth, Comes Back for $225M Raise
Seaport Therapeutics, kick started by the former leaders of Karuna Therapeutics, has raised $225 million in an oversubscribed Series B to fund a pipeline of neuropsychiatric medicines.
October 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
