Seaport Therapeutics
Funding
Seaport, Six Months Out of Stealth, Comes Back for $225M Raise
Seaport Therapeutics, kick started by the former leaders of Karuna Therapeutics, has raised $225 million in an oversubscribed Series B to fund a pipeline of neuropsychiatric medicines.
October 21, 2024
·
1 min read
·
Annalee Armstrong
Press Releases
Press Releases
Seaport Therapeutics Closes $225 Million Oversubscribed Series B Financing Round
October 21, 2024
·
5 min read
Business
Seaport Therapeutics Appoints Seasoned Executives to Management Team
June 18, 2024
·
5 min read
Business
Genetown
Genetown
Seaport Therapeutics Presents Data from Multiple SPT-300 Trials at Society of Biological Psychiatry (SOBP) Annual Meeting
May 9, 2024
·
7 min read
Business
Seaport Therapeutics Adds Industry Veteran to Board of Directors and Makes Key Executive Appointments
May 7, 2024
·
6 min read
Business
Genetown
Seaport Therapeutics Launches with $100 Million Oversubscribed Series A Financing Round to Advance Novel Neuropsychiatric Medicines
April 9, 2024
·
7 min read
