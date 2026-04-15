Savara To Present New Data at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference

-- All Presentations Include New Data from the Phase 3 IMPALA-2 Clinical Trial of Molgramostim Inhalation Solution (Molgramostim) in Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP), Including Data from the Ongoing Open-Label Treatment Period --

-- Company to Host Industry Theater on aPAP with Renowned Key Opinion Leaders --

LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, announced the acceptance of one oral presentation and two poster presentations at the ATS International Conference in Orlando, Florida, May 17-20, 2026.

Oral Presentation

Title: Molgramostim Improves Exercise Distance and Duration in Patients with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP): Results from the IMPALA-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Mini Symposium: B95 – Fibrosis, Cough, and Inflammation: Treatment Strategies in ILD

Abstract Number: 9296

Date/Time: Monday, May 18, 2026, 2:51 - 3:03 PM EDT

Location: W304 E-H Level III, Orange County Convention Center, West Concourse

Presenter: Cormac McCarthy, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPI, Associate Professor of Medicine, University College Dublin (UCD) and Consultant Respiratory Physician, St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

Poster Presentations

Title: Long-term Efficacy and Safety of Molgramostim in Patients with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP): Results from the IMPALA-2 Trial Open-Label Treatment Period

Poster Discussion: C104 - Therapeutics, Biomarkers, and Real-World Evidence in ILD

Poster Board: #403

Abstract Number: 9330

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 2:15 - 4:15 PM EDT

Location: W230 Level II, Orange County Convention Center, West Concourse

Presenter: Bruce Trapnell, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH

Title: Relationship Between Pulmonary Gas Transfer and Biomarker Levels in Patients with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Poster Discussion: D23 – Molecular Profiling to Patient-Reported Outcomes – Integrating Phenotypes and Real-World Data in ILD

Poster Board: #401

Abstract Number: 9080

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 8:15 - 10:15 AM EDT

Location: W230 Level II, Orange County Convention Center, West Concourse

Presenter: Yoshikazu Inoue, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Director of the Clinical Research Center, NHO Kinki Chuo Chest Medical Center and Internal Medicine, Osaka Anti-Tuberculosis Association Osaka Fukujuji Hospital, Osaka, Japan

ATS Industry Theater

Title: Advances in aPAP: From Pathophysiology to Patient Experience

Date/Time: Monday, May 18, 2025, 1:00 - 2:00 PM EDT

Location: Exhibit Hall, Innovation Theater 6

Description: Kevin Davidson, M.D., FCCP, will present an update on aPAP, addressing pathophysiology, clinical presentation, diagnosis, and management, followed by a discussion moderated by Jeff Sippel, M.D., incorporating insights from his clinical experience and the lived experience of Kelsea A., a patient advocate living with aPAP.

About Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Autoimmune PAP is a rare lung disease characterized by the abnormal build-up of surfactant in the alveoli. Surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the alveoli to prevent them from collapsing. In a healthy lung, excess surfactant is cleared and digested by immune cells called alveolar macrophages. Alveolar macrophages need to be stimulated by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to function properly in clearing surfactant, but in aPAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering macrophages unable to adequately clear surfactant. As a result, an excess of surfactant accumulates in the alveoli, causing impaired gas exchange, resulting in clinical symptoms of shortness of breath, often with cough and frequent fatigue. Patients may also experience episodes of fever, chest pain, or coughing up blood, especially if secondary lung infection develops. In the long term, the disease can lead to serious complications, including lung fibrosis and the need for a lung transplant.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim inhalation solution (molgramostim) is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via a proprietary investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of molgramostim. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com and LinkedIn.

Media and Investor Contact:

Savara Inc.

Temre Johnson, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

ir@savarapharma.com