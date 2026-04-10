Charlotte Moser, MD, PhD, MBA, is chief medical officer for Parexel. She leads the company’s Global Medical Services (GMS) team in providing medical and scientific leadership globally, building on Parexel’s regulatory and therapeutic expertise with a significant focus on innovative drug development strategies and clinical trial design.

Moser is a radiation oncologist who has worked as a clinician and researcher for more than 25 years and across both drug (small molecule, biological and targeted agents) and medical device (diagnostics, biomarkers, software) development. Her experience includes serving as head of clinical development at biotechnology and life sciences companies, bringing her clinical expertise to the early development of targeted oncology diagnostics and therapeutics and working closely with global regulators to support the approval of new therapies. She brings a unique combination of strategic clinical development leadership and experience as a principal investigator.

Moser most recently served as senior vice president, clinical development for Celcuity, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted therapies to treat multiple solid tumor indications.

Moser earned an MD from Vrije University Amsterdam. She completed oncology training and earned a PhD in Biostatistics at the University of Leiden in The Netherlands. Moser also earned an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a certificate in drug development (oncology and cancer biology) from Harvard Medical School. She is a strong advocate for innovation, driving better safety and efficiency in cancer care and improving global access.