Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Call for Applications for the 9th Annual Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

– Applications for the 2026-2027 academic year will be accepted until May 15, 2026

– Scholarships will be awarded to up to 20 individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and up to five siblings of individuals living with Duchenne

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced the official opening of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program for the 2026-2027 academic year. Academic scholarships of up to $5,000 will be awarded to as many as 20 individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and five siblings of individuals living with Duchenne.

“Since this program began nine years ago, significant progress has been made in the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, opening up new possibilities for individuals living with Duchenne,” said Diane Berry, Ph.D., executive vice president and Chief Global Policy & Advocacy Officer at Sarepta. “The Route 79 Duchenne Scholarship Program honors these opportunities by supporting the educational ambitions of young adults in the Duchenne community. On behalf of Sarepta and the selection committee, we warmly encourage students living with Duchenne—or those who have a sibling with Duchenne—to apply as they pursue their academic dreams for the coming year. The first-hand experiences and unique perspectives of patients and families living with Duchenne bring valuable insights, resilience and determination to their educational journeys. We are excited to meet this year’s applicants and help Route 79 scholars embark on the next chapter of their academic journey.”

Charles Cooley, 2025 recipient of the Route 79 Scholarship, remarked, "Sarepta’s Route 79 Scholarship has enabled me to pursue my love of learning [and] I can’t tell you how much I have enjoyed college this year. I’ve met new friends, attended football games, basketball games and most importantly learned so much in my classes. My world has expanded greatly!"

Charles’ brother, James Cooley, 2025 recipient of the Route 79 sibling scholarship added, “The Route 79 Duchenne Scholarship Program has allowed me the ability to pursue an education at The University of Texas and I am forever grateful for the opportunities the program has provided me.”

To apply for a scholarship through the Route 79 program, applicants must be accepted to or enrolled in an accredited college or university, or a trade, technical or vocational school located in the United States. Only applicants diagnosed with Duchenne or applicants who have a sibling diagnosed with Duchenne are eligible for the program. College seniors or college graduates accepted to or enrolled in graduate school are also eligible to apply. Previous recipients of Route 79 scholarships may apply for the Scholarship Program; however, applicants may only receive a Route 79 scholarship up to four times. The selection of awardees is made by an independent committee, without consideration to and blinded as to whether an applicant was previously, is currently, or expects to be in the future, undergoing treatment with a Sarepta product or investigational therapy.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Recipients will be notified prior to July 31, 2026, and awards will be distributed directly to the school, college or university in time for fall 2026 enrollment. Students may learn more about the program, application criteria, and how to apply by visiting Sarepta.com/route79.

About Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

The Route 79 program is designed to help students living with Duchenne and siblings of individuals living with Duchenne pursue their post-secondary educational goals. Scholarship recipients are selected by an independent committee of Duchenne community members based on an applicant’s academic and community involvement, personal essay, and recommendation letter. The underlying cause of Duchenne is a difference in the gene coding for dystrophin. Dystrophin is an essential protein that plays a pivotal role in muscle structure, function and preservation. The numerical significance of the scholarship’s name, Route 79, ties to the 79 exons of the dystrophin gene. For more information, visit sarepta.com/route79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold a leadership position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases.

