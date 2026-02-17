Sanofi announces leadership evolution in Specialty Care Business Unit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi today announced the appointment of Manuela Buxo as Head of Specialty Care, effective March 1, 2026. Manuela will succeed Brian Foard, who has decided to leave the company as of February 28, 2026, having accepted an external leadership opportunity.

Brian joined Sanofi in 2017 and has held several senior leadership roles, most recently leading the Specialty Care Global Business Unit and serving as a member of the Executive Committee. During his tenure, Sanofi's Specialty Care strengthened its global position, driven by the launches of key medicines such as Dupixent across multiple indications and geographies.

Manuela will lead Sanofi's Specialty Care Global Business Unit and serve as a member of the Executive Committee. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Manuela currently leads Sanofi's Global Immunology Alliance Franchise and oversees its worldwide strategy and performance. For more than two years, she has driven the global expansion and growth of Dupixent. With over 20 years of international healthcare experience and prior leadership roles across Specialty Care in Europe and global franchise management, Manuela brings deep operational knowledge of the business and strong familiarity with key markets and medicines. Her experience, as well as her knowledge of the company and its people, will further drive the dynamic development of Specialty Care.

Olivier Charmeil, designated interim Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi, said: "I have greatly valued the opportunity to work with Brian over the years and thank him for his leadership and contributions to Sanofi. We wish him every success in the new role he has decided to pursue at this stage of his career. As we move forward, Manuela brings deep experience, longstanding commitment to Sanofi, and a thorough understanding of our Specialty Care portfolio and priorities. I am confident she will ensure strong continuity for the business while maintaining the momentum we have built and ensuring the organization continues to move with focus and speed."

Sanofi remains committed to advancing its Specialty Care priorities and ensuring continuity of execution during this transition.

About Sanofi



Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.



Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

