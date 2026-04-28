Sana Biotechnology Announces Oral Presentation Highlighting Preclinical Data from in vivo CAR T SG293 at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced that an abstract highlighting preclinical data from SG293, its CD19-directed in vivo CAR T product candidate, has been accepted for oral presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting taking place May 11-15, 2026 in Boston, MA.

Oral Presentation:

Title: Potent, safe, and cell-specific in vivo generation of CAR-T cells in NHPs with SG293 Summary: SG293 represents a differentiated approach for enabling potent and precise in vivo CAR T therapy for both oncology and autoimmune indications, potentially avoiding key off-target concerns. Session: Advancing in vivo gene delivery with non-AAV viral vector systems Session Location: MCEC Room 257AB (Level 2) Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 12, 2026; 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. ET Presentation Time: 8:15 – 8:30 a.m. ET Abstract Number: 20

The ASGCT abstract is available to the public at: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org.

About SG293

SG293, which uses Sana’s proprietary fusogen-based delivery technology, is a CD8-targeted fusosome that delivers to CD8+ T cells the genetic material to make CD19-directed CAR T cells while avoiding potentially troublesome delivery to tissues such as the liver. The fusogen technology is designed to enable cell-specific delivery of material that integrates into the DNA of the target cell. Sana intends to explore SG293 in both B-cell cancers and B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases.

About Sana

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, WA, Cambridge, MA, and South San Francisco, CA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the Company’s vision; expectations for the Company’s participation and presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2026 Annual Meeting, including the content of such presentation; and expectations for and the potential benefits of its SG293 program and the fusogen technology, including preclinical, clinical, and regulatory development plans, the potential significance and impact of preclinical data, and potential indications for SG293. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, expectations, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others: the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress, and results of the Company’s current and future research and development programs and preclinical and clinical trials, the risk that results of preclinical studies may not be predictive of results of potential future studies, and the risk that our product candidates may not be successfully developed or commercialized in any indication; and risks related to economic, market, and other disruptions. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company’s actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) reports, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 3, 2026. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations & Media:

Nicole Keith

investor.relations@sana.com

media@sana.com