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Samsung Bioepis Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial for SBE303, Nectin-4 Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Candidate

April 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

INCHEON, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. announced today the initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial for SBE303. SBE303 is Samsung Bioepis’s first novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate engineered to bind to Nectin-4, an adhesion protein that is specifically expressed in tumor cells, including urothelial cancer, lung cancer, and breast cancer.1 The Phase 1 clinical trial for SBE303 is an open‑label, multi-center, first‑in‑human trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of SBE303 in participants with advanced refractory solid tumors. More information on this study is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT07524348).



About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings, Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, endocrinology. For more information, please visit www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

 

1 Li K, Zhou Y, Zang M, Jin X, Li X. Therapeutic prospects of nectin-4 in cancer: applications and value. Front Oncol. 2024 Mar 28;14:1354543. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2024.1354543. PMID: 38606099; PMCID: PMC11007101.

 


Contacts

Media Contact
Anna Nayun Kim, nayun86.kim@samsung.com
Yoon Kim, yoon1.kim@samsung.com

Asia Phase 1 Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Lung cancer Breast cancer
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