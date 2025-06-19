RyboDyn Selected to Join Lilly Gateway Labs to Advance Next-Gen Immunotherapies Targeting the Dark Proteome

Lilly Collaboration Accelerates RyboDyn's Dark Proteome Targets Toward First-in-Class Therapies

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RyboDyn, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class immunotherapies targeting the dark proteome, today announced its selection to join Lilly Gateway Labs (LGL) in San Diego, an innovation hub operated with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. This selection provides RyboDyn with direct access to Eli Lilly and Company's global scientific and business network—a critical catalyst as it advances its lead programs.

RyboDyn has rapidly gained momentum following its discovery of a cryptic proteome—a previously uncharacterized layer of protein-coding potential derived from overlooked RNA species. Through its proprietary sequencing and AI-driven platform, RyboCypher™, the company has uncovered a new class of therapeutic targets that are cancer-specific, abundantly expressed on the cell surface, and absent in healthy tissues. In collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, RyboDyn recently demonstrated that several of these Dark Targets™ are conserved across patients, supporting their potential as the foundation for first-in-class precision immunotherapies.

"We're thrilled to join the LGL community and collaborate with peers who share our urgency to translate high-impact science," said Imad Ajjawi, PhD, MBA, CEO and Co-founder of RyboDyn. "Lilly's support comes at a pivotal moment as we advance our first wave of programs toward therapeutic development."

RyboDyn's LGL residency is part of the Lilly Catalyze360™ model, which is a comprehensive approach to empower early-stage biotech startups across all therapeutic areas by providing access to world-class lab space and drug development talent and resources through its three pillars: Lilly Gateway Labs®, Lilly ExploR&D™, and Lilly Ventures.

With its selection into Lilly Gateway Labs at the premier One Alexandria Square Megacampus in Torrey Pines, RyboDyn is now accelerating the translation of its dark proteome discoveries into novel therapeutics. The company remains focused on building strategic partnerships and advancing its pipeline toward first-in-human studies.

About RyboDyn

RyboDyn, Inc., based in San Diego, CA, is a biotechnology company pioneering the development of first-in-class immunotherapies targeting the dark genome. By leveraging RyboCypher™—a proprietary sequencing method and AI-driven bioinformatics platform—RyboDyn is uncovering and validating previously unknown proteins and disease-specific targets. With proprietary IP licensed from Oregon Health & Science University, the company is driving a unique "targets-to-assets" approach to therapeutic development. RyboDyn collaborates with leading clinical institutions, academic researchers, and biopharma partners to validate and advance its drug pipeline, with a focus on transformative solutions for cancer and other diseases with unmet medical needs.

For more information, contact info@rybodyn.com or visit www.rybodyn.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rybodyn-selected-to-join-lilly-gateway-labs-to-advance-next-gen-immunotherapies-targeting-the-dark-proteome-302486154.html

SOURCE RyboDyn