Roche’s Vabysmo improved vision in underrepresented populations with diabetic macular edema (DME) in a first-of-its-kind study

The ELEVATUM study showed clinically meaningful improvement in vision and reduction in retinal fluid in people with diabetic macular edema (DME) treated with Vabysmo who identify as African American, Black, Hispanic and Latino1

Efficacy and safety from this phase IV study were consistent with data from the Vabysmo phase III DME studies 1

These racial and ethnic groups are disproportionately affected by diabetes and at higher risk of developing DME, a leading cause of vision loss2-3

Basel, 18 October 2024 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today positive topline one-year results from the open-label, single-arm phase IV ELEVATUM study evaluating Vabysmo® (faricimab) for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) in people from racial and ethnic groups that are often underrepresented in clinical trials.4

Initial data from 124 participants in the United States (US) showed that after one year of treatment with Vabysmo, administered every eight weeks, participants could read an additional 12.3 letters on average – equivalent to about two and a half lines on an eye chart. Results among major racial and ethnic groups represented in this study were similar. Hispanic and Latino participants started the study with the most severe disease and had an average vision gain of 14.1 letters from baseline at one year, equivalent to nearly three lines on an eye chart. African American and Black participants gained an average of 11.3 letters from baseline at one year. Vabysmo was well tolerated, with no new safety events identified.1

These data were presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2024 Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 October.1 The study is the first retina trial for historically underrepresented populations.

“Vabysmo has been shown to be an effective first-line treatment for diabetic macular edema, and for the first time, we have data specifically demonstrating its ability to improve vision in Black, African American, Hispanic and Latino patients who are disproportionately impacted by this condition,” said investigator Jeremiah Brown, M.D., of Retina Consultants of Texas, who presented the data at AAO. “As a clinician who serves patients from these communities that are so often underrepresented in clinical trials, I believed it was important to take part in this groundbreaking study, and hope the findings will inform and improve the care we provide to our patients in the clinic daily.”

Results were consistent with the phase III YOSEMITE and RHINE DME studies.5 A secondary endpoint showed robust retinal drying with Vabysmo across these racial and ethnic groups, who, on average, achieved a decrease of 206.3 microns in central subfield thickness (CST) from baseline.1 Reducing CST indicates retinal drying, which is an important clinical measure, as swelling from excess fluid in the back of the eye is associated with distorted and blurred vision.6

“We established ELEVATUM to specifically evaluate Vabysmo in underrepresented populations,” said Nilesh Mehta, Roche’s Global Therapeutic Area Head for Ophthalmology. “Including diverse populations and perspectives is part of our broader Roche Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) strategy and is essential if we want to improve scientific understanding of diabetic macular edema and ultimately improve standard of care for all people living with this condition.”

Among the 124 patients, 45% self-identified as Hispanic or Latino, and 48% as Black or African American.1 The study was designed to facilitate enrolment and promote retention of underrepresented patients. For example, ELEVATUM was conducted at sites that treat a high proportion of these populations in urban, rural and community-based locations. In addition, eligibility criteria allowed participants with a haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) level up to 12%.4 An HbA1c test measures a person’s average blood sugar levels over the past three months and is used to diagnose diabetes.7 Typically, the threshold for DME trials is an HbA1c level of 10%. However, HbA1c levels can be higher in Black, African American, Hispanic and Latino populations compared with Caucasians, meaning a lower HbA1c threshold can inadvertently lead to the exclusion of patients from various ethnic and racial groups.8-9

To date, Vabysmo is approved in more than 100 countries for DME and neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration, and in over 30 countries for macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO). More than five million doses of Vabysmo have been distributed globally since its initial US approval in 2022.10-15

About ELEVATUM4

ELEVATUM ( NCT05224102 ) is a phase IV, multicentre, open-label, single-arm study designed to evaluate Vabysmo® (faricimab) as a treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients that have been historically underrepresented in clinical trials, including people who self-identify as Black, African American, Hispanic or Latino. Trial participants have not been treated with an anti‑vascular endothelial growth factor before the study. They receive treatment every four weeks with Vabysmo up to week 20, followed by treatment every eight weeks up to week 52.

The primary endpoint is change from baseline in best corrected visual acuity at week 56. Secondary endpoints include safety and change in central subfield thickness from baseline over time.

About Diabetic Macular Edema

Affecting around 29 million people globally, diabetic macular edema (DME) is a vision-threatening retinal condition associated with blindness and decreased quality of life when left untreated.16-17 DME occurs when damaged blood vessels leak into and cause swelling in the macula – the central area of the retina responsible for the sharp vision needed for reading and driving.18-19 The number of people with DME is expected to grow as the prevalence of diabetes increases.20

About the Vabysmo® (faricimab) clinical development programme

Roche has a robust phase III clinical development programme for Vabysmo. The programme includes AVONELLE-X, an extension study of TENAYA and LUCERNE, evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of Vabysmo in neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), and RHONE-X, an extension study of YOSEMITE and RHINE, evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of Vabysmo in diabetic macular edema (DME).21-22 The POYANG study is evaluating Vabysmo in adult treatment-naive patients with choroidal neovascularisation secondary to pathologic myopia.23 Roche has initiated several phase IV studies, including the ELEVATUM study of Vabysmo in underrepresented patient populations with DME and the SALWEEN study of Vabysmo in a subpopulation of nAMD highly prevalent in Asia.4, 24 Roche has also initiated the VOYAGER study, a global real-world data collection platform, and supports several other independent studies to further understand retinal conditions with a high unmet need.25

About Vabysmo® (faricimab)

Vabysmo is the first bispecific antibody approved for the eye.11, 26 It targets and inhibits two signalling pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralising angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). Ang-2 and VEGF-A contribute to vision loss by destabilising blood vessels, causing new leaky blood vessels to form and increasing inflammation. By blocking pathways involving Ang-2 and VEGF-A, Vabysmo is designed to stabilise blood vessels.5, 26 Vabysmo is approved in more than 100 countries around the world, including the United States (US), Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) for people living with neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema, and in more than 30 countries, including the US, EU and Japan, for people living with macular edema following retinal vein occlusion. Review by other health authorities is ongoing.10-15

About Roche in Ophthalmology

Roche is focused on saving people’s eyesight from the leading causes of vision loss through pioneering therapies. Through our innovation in the scientific discovery of new potential drug targets, personalised healthcare, molecular engineering, biomarkers and continuous drug delivery, we strive to design the right therapies for the right patients.

We have the broadest retina pipeline in ophthalmology, which is led by science and informed by insights from people with eye diseases. Our pipeline includes innovative treatments across different modalities, such as antibodies, and gene and cell therapies targeting multiple vision-threatening conditions, including retinal vascular and diabetic eye diseases, geographic atrophy, and autoimmune conditions, such as thyroid eye disease and uveitic macular edema.

Applying our extensive experience, we have already brought breakthrough ophthalmic treatments to people living with vision loss. Susvimo® (previously called Port Delivery System with ranibizumab) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant is the first United States (US) Food and Drug Administration-approved refillable eye implant for neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) that continuously delivers a customised formulation of ranibizumab over a period of months.27, 28 Vabysmo® (faricimab) is the first bispecific antibody approved for the eye, which targets and inhibits two signalling pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralising angiopoietin-2 and vascular endothelial growth factor-A.5, 11, 12, 26 Vabysmo is approved around the world for people living with nAMD, diabetic macular edema and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion.10-15 Lucentis® (ranibizumab injection)* was the first treatment approved to improve vision in people with certain retinal conditions.29

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

*Lucentis® (ranibizumab injection) was developed by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Genentech retains commercial rights in the United States and Novartis has exclusive commercial rights for the rest of the world.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

