Reviva to Present Brilaroxazine Topline Data for Long-Term OLE Portion of RECOVER Study in Schizophrenia at 2025 SIRS Congress

March 31, 2025 | 
CUPERTINO, Calif., March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, announced today topline data from the long-term open label extension portion of the Phase 3 RECOVER study evaluating brilaroxazine in schizophrenia will be presented as part of an oral presentation at the 2025 Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS) taking place March 29 to April 2, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Details for the oral presentation can be found below:

Title: Brilaroxazine Phase 3 Recover 52-Week Open-Label Evaluation of Efficacy and Safety over 12 Months in Stable Schizophrenia Participants

Session: Pharmaceutical Pipeline

Date and Time: Sunday, March 30th from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM ET CST

Presenter: Dr. Laxminarayan Bhat, Founder & CEO, Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Abstracts and additional details can be found at the SIRS 2025 website.

About Reviva
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

