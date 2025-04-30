Revelation Biosciences to Develop Gemini for Infection in Severe Burn Patients

- This new indication is another step to unlock the full potential of the Gemini Platform -

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$REVB #GEMINI--Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on rebalancing inflammation to optimize health, announced a new target indication for Gemini for the prevention of infection in severe burn patients requiring hospitalization (the GEM-PBI program). The use of Gemini for the prevention of infection in severe burn patients, as well as the prevention of infection post-surgery (the GEM-PSI program) are a part of the patent family Revelation previously licensed from Vanderbilt University.

“We are very pleased to be collaborating with the Revelation team for the advancement of Gemini for the prevention of infection in this underserved patient population,” said Dr. Julia Bohannon, Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Department of Pathology, Microbiology, and Immunology, Vanderbilt University. “We believe the clinical biomarker activity observed with Gemini strongly correlates with our preclinical experience in infection burn models.”

The Vanderbilt research team demonstrated treatment post burn significantly reduces the severity and duration of pseudomonas lung infection as well as a reduced overall level of inflammation in a preclinical model.

“The prevention of infection in severely burned patients is an important endeavor and compliments the work Revelation has completed to date,” said James Rolke, CEO of Revelation “The Gemini-PBI program may offer several regulatory, development, and funding opportunities that the company plans to explore.”

About Burn and Infection Post Burn

Burns are injuries to the skin involving the two main layers - the thin outer epidermis and/or the thicker, deeper dermis. Burns can result from a variety of causes including fire, hot liquids, chemicals (such as from strong acids or strong bases), electricity, steam, radiation from X-rays or radiotherapy, sunlight, or ultraviolet light. Every year, approximately half a million Americans sustain burn injuries requiring medical intervention. While most burn injuries do not require admission to a hospital, about 40,000 patients are admitted, with approximately 30,000 of them needing specialized treatment at a certified burn center.

The total annual number of burn-related deaths is approximately 3,400, with invasive infection being the primary reason for death after the first 24 hours. The overall mortality rate for severe burn patients is about 3.3%, but this increases to 20.6% in burn patients with cutaneous burn and inhalation injury, versus 10.5% for inhalation injury alone. Invasive infection including sepsis is the primary cause of death after burn injury, accounting for an estimated 51% of deaths.

Currently there are no treatments approved for preventing systemic infection in burn patients.

About Gemini

Gemini is an intravenously administered, proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD®) that reduces the damage associated with inflammation by reprograming the innate immune system to respond to stress (trauma, infection, etc.) in an attenuated manner. Revelation has conducted multiple preclinical studies demonstrating the therapeutic potential of Gemini in the target indications. Revelation previously announced positive Phase 1 clinical data for intravenous treatment with Gemini. The primary safety endpoint was met in the Phase 1 study, and results demonstrated statistically significant pharmacodynamic activity as observed through expected changes in multiple biomarkers including upregulation of IL-10.

Gemini is being developed for multiple indications including as a pretreatment to prevent or reduce the severity and duration of acute kidney injury (GEMINI-AKI program), and as pretreatment to prevent or reduce the severity and duration of post-surgical infection (GEMINI-PSI program). In addition, Gemini may be a treatment to stop or slow the progression of chronic kidney disease (GEMINI-CKD program).

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease using its proprietary formulation Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini, including as a prevention for post-surgical infection, as a prevention for acute kidney injury, and for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

For more information on Revelation, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.

Mike Porter

Investor Relations

Porter LeVay & Rose Inc.

Email: mike@plrinvest.com

Chester Zygmont, III

Chief Financial Officer

Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Email: czygmont@revbiosciences.com