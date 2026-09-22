Respiree Extends Series A Syndicate with Addition of International Investors to Support Continued Global Growth

HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respiree, a health tech company developing artificial intelligence (AI) platforms to manage disease progression across the healthcare continuum, today announced that ARKRAY & PARTNERS Pte. Ltd. (AAP) and Bizedge Capital have joined its Series A syndicate.

Respiree’s Series A round is led by We Venture Capital and ClavystBio, with previously announced participation from Adaptive Capital Partners, Greenwillow Capital Management, Seeds Capital and One Six 8 Ventures. The company plans to use the expanded round to continue growth of its global commercial team, as well as its US presence that has been growing from Houston at the Texas Medical Center (TMC) Innovation.

“We continue to be encouraged by the interest we have received from leading investors around the world who bring strategic perspective and experience in solving health inefficiencies in specific markets,” said Dr. Gurpreet Singh, Founder and CEO of Respiree. “With the addition of AAP and Bizedge Capital, we are enhancing our ability to grow and invest globally.”

About Respiree

Respiree™ is an AI/ML health tech company building state-of-the-art clinically-validated artificial intelligence (AI) for managing disease progression across healthcare’s care continuum. The 1Bio™ platform by Respiree™ uses data from the EHR and its proprietary US-patented and FDA-cleared sensors to longitudinal measure and track disease progression. Respiree™ is now available in U.S., Australia and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Respiree™ is CE marked, has received regulatory clearances in Australia from the Therapeutics Goods Administration and has received the 510k clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (www.respiree.com)

About AAP

AAP is an affiliate of ARKRAY, Inc. (headquartered in Kyoto, Japan), established in Sep 2012. It is the entity that operates "ARKRAY 4U (ARKRAY FOR YOU)," a corporate venture capital (CVC) business dedicated to startups. With an investment allocation of JPY 10 billion, AAP primarily targets medical and healthcare-related startups and businesses in Japan and across Asia (including India and Israel), providing full support for the growth of innovative businesses and technologies.

ARKRAY: (https://www.arkray.co.jp)| ARKRAY 4U: (https://arkray4u.com/jp/cvc/)

About Bizedge Capital

Bizedge Capital is a private investment firm focused on transformative companies in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, and related fields. The firm does not chase logos or consensus rounds; its edge is proprietary intelligence that surfaces category-defining companies before the broader market catches on. Bizedge Capital is led by an 18-year VC veteran with a proven record of outcomes.

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