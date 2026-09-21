Telix buys ITM for $1.65B in ‘supercritical’ radiopharma M&A

Australia’s Telix Pharmaceuticals is buying privately held ITM Isotope Technologies Munich in a deal that one analyst firm is calling “supercritical,” pointing to the global expansion and vertical integration opportunities that the agreement creates.

Telix will acquire all of Germany-based ITM’s shares for $1.65 billion upfront, according to a Monday announcement. The Melbourne-based company could also be on the hook for up to $700 million in certain milestone payments, including FDA approvals for ITM’s lead asset, a lutetium-177-based radiopharmaceutical. Telix will also take on more than $300 million of ITM’s debt at closing.

“Overall, we are extremely bullish on the future growth prospect of the combined Telix-ITM entity,” William Blair analysts wrote in a Monday morning note, calling the deal “supercritical” as it deepens Telix’s manufacturing capabilities and “de-risks one of the most complex aspects of operating a radiopharmaceutical company.”

Telix and ITM expect to close the deal by the end of the year. The combined entity is projected to generate unaudited revenue and income topping $1.3 billion this year. Post-acquisition, Telix shareholders will own around 76.3% of the shares, while ITM backers will own around 23.7%.

The transaction will further establish Telix as a “vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical company,” the release stated, strengthened by ITM’s manufacturing infrastructure and distribution network covering more than 65 countries. Last year, ITM’s revenue hit $273 million.

ITM’s production capabilities are key to the agreement, particularly given the difficulties of manufacturing radiopharmaceuticals, according to William Blair.

“By building a vertically integrated company with even greater control over the entire radiopharmaceutical value chain, we believe the transaction will allow Telix to further corner the industry and advance a range of product candidates from development through commercialization,” the analysts added.

And then there’s ITM’s radiopharmaceutical asset ITM-11, which targets the somatostatin receptor for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NET). The candidate was rejected by the FDA last month for issues with chemistry, manufacturing and controls at a third-party facility. No clinical safety or efficacy problems were identified, according to ITM.

ITM is currently reviewing the FDA’s feedback and working with its external partners to address the agency’s concerns. The private biotech plans to resubmit its application, though timing will depend on its remediation talks with the regulator, according to a Monday morning presentation from the company. The buyout’s contingent payments revolve around the initial and potential expansion approvals for ITM-11, as well as the asset’s market performance.

Beyond GEP-NET, ITM’s asset is also being developed for lung and thymic neuroendocrine tumors, for which the investigator-initiated Phase 3 LEVEL trial is currently recruiting. Topline data for this study are expected in 2029.

If approved, ITM-11 could propel Telix into the radiopharma commercial ring, facing off against Novartis and its two lutetium-177-based products Lutathera and Pluvicto. The former is approved for GEP-NETs and made $816 million last year, while the latter is indicated for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with nearly $2 billion in 2025 revenues.

Other Big Pharmas are advancing their own radiopharma assets, including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly. Regeneron is also in the radiopharma ring, partnering with Telix in April for up to $4.3 billion to use the biotech’s platform for four programs initially, with the option to add four more later on.