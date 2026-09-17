SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business   Deals

Novo notches up to $1.4B pact with Orbis to develop oral macrocycle cardiometabolic drugs

September 17, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Michael Gibney
Bridging the gap connect the path to success together, teamwork or partnership, collaboration or cooperation for winning challenge, businessman connect jigsaw puzzle as the bridge to connect the gap.

iStock, Nuthawut Somsuk

The multi-drug partnership with Orbis Medicines—which Novo has backed since the biotech’s seed rounds—is focused on cardiometabolic targets, but the technology at the center of the deal could deliver oral weight loss candidates. Obesity rival Eli Lilly has also helped fund Orbis.

Newly renamed Novo has joined forces with fellow Danish biotech Orbis Medicines in a multi-drug deal worth up to $1.4 billion. The agreement focuses on the development of oral cardiometabolic drugs, particularly a class of treatments called macrocycles.

The partnership, announced Thursday, is intended to produce orally bioavailable macrocycle drug candidates for cardiometabolic targets, though the companies did not elaborate on which ones.

Orbis’ AI-based platform is designed to accelerate discovery of orally available biologics via ring-shaped molecules. The biotech joins dozens of others in the hunt for next-generation drugs for weight loss, riding the wave of GLP-1 pill success led by Novo’s Wegovy and main rival Eli Lilly’s Foundayo.

Novo was an early supporter in Orbis’ seed rounds as well as the €90 million ($93.2 million at the time) series A funding round in early 2025, when Lilly also joined as a backer. This week, Novo became the first to forge an official partnership with Orbis. As part of Thursday’s deal, Novo will also make a strategic investment in the biotech, according to a press release issued by Orbis.

Symbol of money dollar from colored pills and capsules on green background. Expensive medicine and medical insurance
Venture Capitalists
Novo-Backed Oral Medicine Biotech Adds Lilly to Investors in $93M Series A
Orbis emerged from stealth in February 2024 with $28.1 million in seed funding. The Danish biotech, which aims to flip biologics into oral medicines, has now raised another $93 million.
January 6, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Orbis’ drug delivery technology allows for complex biologics to be available in pill form via its nCycle platform built by an AI model the company calls nGen to create synthetic molecules that mimic natural macrocycles. Biologics have long been a challenge to administer orally without advanced delivery technology that keep them from breaking down in the gut.

While Novo has fallen behind Lilly in sales of injectable GLP-1s, the pharma giant has pulled ahead in the oral market with its Wegovy pill. But Lilly is gaining ground with Foundayo.

The cardio-focused pact “reinforces that the future of oral biologic drug discovery lies at the intersection of AI, proprietary experimental macrocycle datasets and world-class automated chemistry,” Orbis CEO Morten Graugaard said in a prepared statement. “Together with Novo, we have an opportunity to unlock a new generation of oral medicines for cardiometabolic diseases and demonstrate the transformative potential of AI-enabled macrocycle drug discovery.”

Other biopharmas investing in macrocycle development include Novartis, which in February formed an alliance with peptide maker Unnatural Products worth up to $1.7 billion. Biogen jumped on board last year in collaboration with Dayra Therapeutics for $50 million up front in a deal aimed at immunological conditions, and Boehringer Ingelheim entered a research partnership with Circle Pharma in 2024 worth up to $607 million to investigate macrocycle treatments for cancer.

Cardiovascular disease Metabolic disorders Funding Alliances
Novo Nordisk
Michael Gibney
Michael Gibney Michael Gibney
Michael Gibney is a freelance writer with more than a decade covering the biotech, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Most recently he served as senior writer and editor at PharmaVoice.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Stagflation, economic slow down or recession while inflation high up, GDP growth decrease causing by unemployment concept, fearful businessman riding fall down economic graph with inflation high up.
Cardiovascular disease
Longeveron’s shares crash as stem cell therapy flunks mid-stage cardio trial
September 17, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Investment mistakes, taxes, expenses, and unknown costs drain money, concept of Businessman carries a money bag with a big hole, banknotes falling out
Immunology and inflammation
Roche bets up to $1B to advance next-gen bispecifics with Dualitas
September 17, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Sionna says good-bye to 46% of staffers, including exec
September 16, 2026
 · 
93 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Email envelope with warning sign on white background
Manufacturing
FDA warning letter accuses Bausch & Lomb of lacking commitment to remediation
September 16, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor