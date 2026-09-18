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China plans to transform $3M biotech sector into $522B powerhouse by 2030

September 18, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Symbolic image: Tablets, US Dollar and China - Dependence on the Chinese pharmaceutical industry

iStock, DesignRage

A new five-year biotech plan has been released by the Chinese government, revealing ambitious goals such as achieving five blockbuster medicines on the global markets in that time.

By 2030, China is seeking at least 25% of total global sales for drugs that originated in the country, an annual growth rate of 20%, according to the Chinese government’s latest five-year plan to achieve biotechnology dominance.

The ambitious—but unsurprising—goal for the years 2026 through 2030 was revealed by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Friday. The country has rolled out multiple five-year plans since 2007 focused on the biotech industry, which has driven the region’s rise as a key source of innovation in recent years.

The Chinese government would like the local biotech industry to grow from about 20 million yuan ($2.98 million) to 3.5 trillion yuan ($521.8 billion) in the next five years.

At the end of the term, 50 individual companies should be making revenue of 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) and at least five Chinese-developed drugs should reach—and exceed—blockbuster status with $1 billion in sales.

“The plan arrives at a pivotal moment as China’s pharmaceutical industry shifts rapidly from its traditional identity as a supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients and a large consumption market toward a new phase defined by the export of innovative drugs,” an English translation of the plan stated.

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A few years ago, China became the go-to destination for innovative drugs. Big Pharmas flocked to the region as the companies there began pumping out more than just me-too copycats. Obesity, immunology and cancer have emerged as major targets, but the region is offering nearly any innovative medicine a pharma could want.

The plan highlights that licensing deals for China-developed drugs have grown 36% year-on-year, with the total value surpassing $120 billion.

At the same time, biotech leaders in the U.S. have been sounding the alarm that American lawmakers must match China’s national strategy.

“China’s approach has been to steal, scale and strangle American competitors in this space,” Caitlin Frazer, executive director of the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB), recently told BioSpace. “We have to start thinking about what it means if we so erode our innovation base here in the U.S. that we are dependent on a potential adversary for life-sustaining medications.”

Experts agree that there is plenty of innovation to be found in China and good science should be accessible to American patients regardless of borders, but say guardrails should be put in place to ensure “inescapable dependencies” are not created, in the words of BIO CEO John Crowley.

While dozens of U.S. and European companies have companies have signed deals with Chinese biotechs, perhaps the most prominent drug in the pipeline is Summit Therapeutics and Akeso’s PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody ivonescimab, which is awaiting FDA approval in a type of non-small cell lung cancer.

John Crowley, President and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), on the main stage at the 2026 BIO International Convention in San Diego
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Speaking to media on Tuesday, BIO CEO John Crowley complimented China’s rise as a biotech powerhouse but said U.S. policy needs to protect and maintain America’s lead.
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China
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
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